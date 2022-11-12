Read full article on original website
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Top 5 Best Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
Idahoans Prepare For Television’s Hottest Show Yellowstone
Everyone across the country is preparing for the return of televisions number one show Yellowstone. The show is all about a western families drive to keep their land from the Californians who want to take it. It reminds us of what we deal with in Idaho everyday. Who doesn't love...
Footage Captures Masked Man Offering Boise Residents Weed [Video]
Here in the Treasure Valley, there are many things that make us unique. There is a clear reason why so many folks are moving to our area and it is fair to say that the secret is out--and has been out--for a long time. In Boise specifically, there are places...
eastidahonews.com
Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms
IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Post Register
The cold air is locked in, but, for how long?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure has settled into the west coast and pushed the storm track well to the north of Idaho. This will create a stagnant pattern for us keeping any significant storms from moving into the region. As a result, we'll see some patchy areas of early morning fog followed by sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through next weekend!
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
2022 General Election: what the results mean for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Legislature will see many changes after this year's election, both in the primary and general, as some lawmakers ran for higher offices and others retired from politics. In this edition of Viewpoint, Journalists Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports, and KTVB's Chief...
3 Reasons Winter Driving in the Treasure Valley is the Worst
Back in 2022, data released by the Idaho Transportation Department confirmed 5,245 auto accidents occurred between January and April of 2022. Out of the more than 5,000 crashes, 22 were classified as fatal, and 23 Idahoans were killed. Issued by the National Highway Safety Administration, data from the Idaho FY2021 Highway Safety Plan indicated Idaho led the nation in car crash fatalities the previous year in 2021.
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Pet Perspectives - Senior Pets
Sponsored by Ada Animal Hospital. Dr. Norman talks about caring for elderly animals.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’
On Thursday, conservative Twitter users ripped into Montana residents for voting "No" on a referendum to protect babies born alive after botched abortions.
Is It True That The People of Idaho Hate Snow?
Until recently, I've always associated snow with one of two things: Christmas or a failed Texas power grid. The latter is due to the fact that my family and I came from Texas a year ago, so we had to endure the once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm that Texas experienced a few years ago. So naturally, when I first got up to Idaho during the winter season, I was a little nervous as to what I should expect being that Texas was (and is) never prepared for snowfall.
kslnewsradio.com
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
