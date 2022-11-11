Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2022. There are 48 days left in the year. Sign up for The San Francisco Examiner's free afternoon newsletter. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: San Francisco Examiner, 465 California Street, San Francisco, CA, 94104, US, https://www.sfexaminer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO