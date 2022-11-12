Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Raider football team racks up all-region honors
Coffee County Central Red Raider football completed a historic season in 2022 and now the postseason honors are rolling in. Five different Red Raiders received Region 3-6A superlative awards, 9 Red Raiders earned all-region honors, 2 players were honorable mentions and three Red Raider coaches were honored. The Raiders had...
thunder1320.com
Westwood boys drop tight contest with Eagleville Monday
Westwood’s Rockets couldn’t muster up enough offense and fell just short in a 28-25 loss at Eagleville Monday night. Matthew White led the way for the Rockets with 13 points, followed by 8 from Isaiah Buchanan and 4 from Kaysen Lowery. But the Rockets weren’t able to get point production from anyone else.
thunder1320.com
MS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders lose late lead, game
Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raiders had a 36-30 lead and possession of the basketball with 4 minutes to play Monday afternoon in Manchester. But Coffee County was outscored 9-1 in the final 4 minutes, losing the lead and the game 39-37. It was the first loss of the year for the Lady Raiders.
thunder1320.com
Lady Rockets open busy week with blowout win of Eagleville
The first of three games this week went the way of the Lady Rockets. Westwood Middle got 16 points from Reece Finch and 15 from Jules Ferrell to blow past Eagleville 37-18 Monday night on the road. Ferrell did most of her scoring at the charity stripe, where she got...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna football all about the Bulldog in 2022
The Smyrna High football season has ended following a tough 24-21 loss at Beech in the second round of the class 6A TSSAA playoffs. But when folks look back at the 2022 campaign, it will likely be summarized by a picture of the furry, four-legged mascot that is their moniker.
Lebanon, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Springfield, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
uppercumberlandreporter.com
White County Head Coach Mark Fraiser Steps Down
Mark Frasier is stepping down as head coach of White County football, he confirmed to UCR on Monday. Frasier, who took over the team prior to the 2019 season, led the Warriors to a 24-17 overall record including a 9-3 record in 2022 which featured the first postseason victory in school history.
wilsonpost.com
Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time
GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
thunder1320.com
Linda Jane Byrd
Linda Jane Byrd, 82, of Manchester TN, went home to be with our Lord on November 14,, 2022. Born on September 26th, 1941 in Maryville TN. She was a faithful follower of the lord, and her life and spoken word were testimonies of that faithfulness. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her, but we find peace in knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loving husband of 62 years and high school sweetheart Rev. Clarence Byrd.
Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison
Madison, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison. Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot […] The post Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Sidelines
A Soulful Night in the Boro
Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
thunder1320.com
Debra S Brooks
Debra S Brooks, formerly of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 67. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time. Debra, a native of Nashville, was the daughter of the late Larence and Ruby Winfrey...
thunder1320.com
Sewer investigation work this week in Manchester
Beginning the week of November 14, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (Dukes) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system. This method of testing requires representatives from Dukes to access manholes located within the Right-of-Way and/or utility easements, including...
New Titans stadium renderings include first-of-its-kind wraparound porches
New renderings have been released giving another look into the future of the Titans stadium, but there's still a long way to go until the development and funding plans are finally approved.
thunder1320.com
Marvin Alfred Burton (Pop)
Marvin Alfred Burton (Pop) passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home at the age of 93. Marvin was born in Moore County, TN to the late Marion and Lena Mae Golden Burton. As a young man, he served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army. While enlisted he married Margaret Loeda Burton, and they began building a life that would carry them together for over 60 years. Marvin dedicated 50 years of his working life to Wilson Sporting Goods and First National/Tri-County Bank, where he met numerous people that would grow to love him and be come like family. In his spare time, he was a skilled carpenter, spending many hours on remodel projects with his strictest supervisor, his wife Loeda. Marvin was positive, he listened, and he was the kind of man that one would want to pattern themself after. Most importantly, however, was his relationship with God. A member of First Baptist Church of Estill Springs, he was a Christian, he knew the Word, and he could teach it. He could recite Bible verses and explain their application to life. He lived the Word daily, and in doing so, touched many lives along the way. He loved to tell stories of his childhood, and “the good ol’ days”. He would often whistle a tune to let you know he was near, and would then greet you with a smile. In addition to his parents and wife, Marvin was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Burton; and two sisters, Katherine Towery, and Frances Huskey. He is survived by his son, Doug Burton (Caroline); three grandchildren, Deanna Ferrell, Eric Burton (Kristen), and Rebecca Swiger (Derek); seven great-grandchildren, Alaina Ferrell, Chance Brockman, Rusty Brockman, Zech Swiger, Matt Swiger, Will Swiger, and Allie Swiger; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Burton will be held on Thursday, November 17, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Marvin’s memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
4 Restaurants Offering Dine-In Thanksgiving Feasts
Not everyone wants to spend the day cooking for Thanksgiving, but still that doesn’t mean they don’t want to enjoy a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. 1Cracker Barrel. 2115 S. Church Street.
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
