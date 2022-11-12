Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Outlast CCSU in Road Win
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's basketball battled to its third consecutive road win on Sunday afternoon, downing Central Connecticut State by the final score of 72-70. Matt Balanc knocked down a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to give the Bobcats the lead. Balanc led QU with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
gobobcats.com
Graf Records First Collegiate Hat Trick as No. 5 Bobcats Shutout Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sophomore forward Collin Graf tallied his first collegiate hat trick and captain Zach Metsa added his third goal of the year as the No. 5 Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey team blanked rivals Yale 4-0 on Saturday night at Ingalls Rink. The Union College transfer...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Down Iona in Hamden to Win 2022 MAAC Title
HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's soccer defeated Iona, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon in Hamden to capture the 2022 MAAC title. David Bercedo, Noah Silverman and Tomas Svecula all scored a goal for the Bobcats, while Alexander Stjernegaard tallied three assists. The Bobcats will advance to the NCAA Tournament for...
gobobcats.com
Haywood's 20 Points Pushes QU Past CCSU in Home Opener
HAMDEN, Conn. – Led by an efficient 20-point effort from senior Cur'Tiera Haywood, the Quinnipiac University women's basketball team (1-1) downed Central Connecticut State (0-2), 72-54, in the 2022-23 home opener inside of M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac received a balanced scoring attack as it had four student-athletes finish in...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Host Hartford Monday at 6PM in Hamden
Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-1) vs. Hartford Hawks (0-1) Monday, November 14, 2022 | 6:00 PM. M&T Bank Arena | Hamden, Conn. Broadcasters: Steve Lennox (PxP), Billy Mecca (Color) All-Time vs. Hartford: QU leads all-time series 9-3 D1 Era vs. Hartford: QU leads 8-3 Last Meeting vs. Hartford: W, 113-64 (Nov. 28,...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Celebrate Senior Day With Sweep Over Rider
HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's volleyball celebrated its Senior Day in style with a sweep in three sets over MAAC foe Rider at home inside of Burt Kahn Gym on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the match, Quinnipiac women's volleyball recognized its two seniors in Alisa Mejia and Aryanah Diaz,...
gobobcats.com
Women's Soccer Falls to Penn State in First Round
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.—Quinnipiac women's soccer fell to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 4-1, at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 13. Senior Markela Bejleri scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, coming at the 46-minute mark to tie the game up at one in the second half.
bryantbulldogs.com
Bryant, Maine-Fort Kent game canceled
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University men's basketball game with Maine-Fort Kent scheduled for Monday, November 14 has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Bengals because of injuries that have depleted their roster. Fans who have purchased a single-game ticket for Monday will receive a refund within 5-7...
Turnto10.com
Westerly falls short to Smithfield in Division II semifinal
(WJAR) — Westerly travelled to St. Raphael Academy for a Division II semifinal matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs would fall short, losing to the Saints in a final score of 19-7. St. Raphael Academy will now head to their second Division II Super Bowl game.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Pawtucket man killed in crash near RI border
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash just over the state line Saturday afternoon.
nerej.com
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.
Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
GoLocalProv
Trader Joe’s: Great Market, Lost Opportunity–Architecture Critic Morgan
The arrival of Trader Joe’s on South Main Street is being heralded with much fanfare that one might think it was a real city-saving event. A place to buy food for Fox Point residents, college students, and the denizens of all the new apartment buildings in the 195 Commission’s remittance area, is a welcome addition to the area.
Eyewitness News
Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANBSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Cranston Monday morning. The fire happened at about 8 a.m. on Victory Street. According to the fire chief, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the attic. No injuries were reported.
