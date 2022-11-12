Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest Actions
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's Husband
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050
U-M's Mike Morris Provides Injury Update
Michigan fans were holding their breath in the second half of last weekend's contest against Nebraska when senior edge-rusher Mike Morris went down with an apparent leg injury. Not only is Morris a vocal leader on the nations best defense, he also leads the team in several critical statistical categories.
Scarlet Nation
Michigan basketball sweeps Big Ten weekly honors
After a week where Michigan went 2-0, the Wolverines program has swept weekly honors by the Big Ten. The Big Ten announced on Monday that center Hunter Dickinson had been named the Player of the Week and forward Jett Howard was named Freshman of the Week. Dickinson had a strong...
Scarlet Nation
Michigan remains at No. 3 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The top four teams remain unchanged in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release, with the Wolverines staying put at No. 3 on Tuesday. The Wolverines and Ohio State, who come in at No. 2, remain on a collision course next week for all the marbles in the Big Ten conference. Of course, the two programs have games to play on Saturday.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Scarlet Nation
Massive Early Spread Movement In Michigan vs. Illinois
The spread for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor is moving quickly. Michigan football (10-0) opened as 17-point favorites against Illinois (7-3), set for a noon kickoff, and hours after opening, the line moved to 18.5, according to The Action Network. Both teams are in opposite positions. The Fighting Illini’s...
Scarlet Nation
Everything Jim Harbaugh told the media pre-Illinois
Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday as his team begins its preparations for a matchup with Illinois this Saturday at noon. Here's everything Harbaugh had to say. My thoughts, my prayers, the peace of my heart, goes out to those who tragically lost their lives at the University of Virginia today. Our football program extends its deepest sympathies to the families of those who were killed, and those who were shot. Also to the Virginia football program, to Virginia University. Few words can express our sympathy in a time like this, but we're going to help and support our players. Olu [Oluwatimi], it's been a tough night for him, he's been in contact with his teammates there, but we send our thoughts and prayers.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Police provide update on Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident
Police have provided an update regarding the Michigan-Michigan State tunnel incident. The University of Michigan’s Deputy Chief of Police, Melissa Overton, told The Detroit News on Saturday that they have completed their investigation into the tunnel fight. Overton said that they have turned the case over to the Washtenaw...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
