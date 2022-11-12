ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

U-M's Mike Morris Provides Injury Update

Michigan fans were holding their breath in the second half of last weekend's contest against Nebraska when senior edge-rusher Mike Morris went down with an apparent leg injury. Not only is Morris a vocal leader on the nations best defense, he also leads the team in several critical statistical categories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Michigan basketball sweeps Big Ten weekly honors

After a week where Michigan went 2-0, the Wolverines program has swept weekly honors by the Big Ten. The Big Ten announced on Monday that center Hunter Dickinson had been named the Player of the Week and forward Jett Howard was named Freshman of the Week. Dickinson had a strong...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Michigan remains at No. 3 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The top four teams remain unchanged in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release, with the Wolverines staying put at No. 3 on Tuesday. The Wolverines and Ohio State, who come in at No. 2, remain on a collision course next week for all the marbles in the Big Ten conference. Of course, the two programs have games to play on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Scarlet Nation

Massive Early Spread Movement In Michigan vs. Illinois

The spread for Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor is moving quickly. Michigan football (10-0) opened as 17-point favorites against Illinois (7-3), set for a noon kickoff, and hours after opening, the line moved to 18.5, according to The Action Network. Both teams are in opposite positions. The Fighting Illini’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Everything Jim Harbaugh told the media pre-Illinois

Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday as his team begins its preparations for a matchup with Illinois this Saturday at noon. Here's everything Harbaugh had to say. My thoughts, my prayers, the peace of my heart, goes out to those who tragically lost their lives at the University of Virginia today. Our football program extends its deepest sympathies to the families of those who were killed, and those who were shot. Also to the Virginia football program, to Virginia University. Few words can express our sympathy in a time like this, but we're going to help and support our players. Olu [Oluwatimi], it's been a tough night for him, he's been in contact with his teammates there, but we send our thoughts and prayers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
ROCHESTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Banana 101.5

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy