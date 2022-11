The Horned Frogs remained in the Top 5 as they are now ranked No. 4 in the nation according to the latest AP Poll and 10-0 overall; this is the first time they have gone 10-0 since 2010. They are coming off of another close win over Texas in Austin. The Frogs won 17-10 after a great defensive performance from TCU. This solidified their ticket to the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Both Texas and TCU fought until the very end keeping the game very intense. TCU plays pretty well when College Gameday is hosted at their opponents school.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO