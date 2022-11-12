ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse

Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday

Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday

The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss

Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out

Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Active Tuesday

Nurkic (thigh) is active for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports. Nurkic will return to the lineup after missing the past three games with a thigh injury. The center will presumably resume his normal starting role, thus pushing Drew Eubanks back to the bench.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports

Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10

Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Kelly's 17 help UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) CJ Kelly's 17 points helped UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37 on Monday night. Kelly was 7 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Knights (2-1). Michael Durr scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Suggs shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Sunday

Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder. Brogdon will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring issue. In his absence, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are candidates for increased roles off the bench.
CBS Sports

College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win

Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment

Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday

Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder

Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
DALLAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy