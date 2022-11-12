Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
CBS Sports
Michigan State's upset of Kentucky days after losing to Gonzaga shows why Tom Izzo schedules tough games
Armed with what amounts to a lifetime contract, plus a team he likes despite it not being as talented as some of his best, Tom Izzo scheduled this season in a way most other high-major coaches would never. Gonzaga on a ship? Sure! Kentucky in Indianapolis? Book it! Villanova at...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday
Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Kansas: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
In the first game of the season between top-10 teams, No. 6 Kansas jumped out to a 33-29 halftime lead over No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic. Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 10 points in the half and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar added seven. KU's...
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Active Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is active for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports. Nurkic will return to the lineup after missing the past three games with a thigh injury. The center will presumably resume his normal starting role, thus pushing Drew Eubanks back to the bench.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Kelly's 17 help UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) CJ Kelly's 17 points helped UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37 on Monday night. Kelly was 7 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Knights (2-1). Michael Durr scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Suggs shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.
CBS Sports
As Broncos lose fifth one-score game, Russell Wilson says team must find a way to 'answer moments'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Time is running out for the Denver Broncos. With their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos fell to 3-6 on the year. It marked Denver's fifth loss this season that came by one score, and you have to wonder if the Broncos have already lost too many of those close games to make a late-season run for a playoff spot.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Sunday
Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder. Brogdon will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring issue. In his absence, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are candidates for increased roles off the bench.
CBS Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Michigan State score, takeaways: Spartans upset Wildcats in 2OT spoiling Oscar Thsiebwe's return
The opening game of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night lived up to the hype and then some as Michigan State upset No. 4 Kentucky in a double-overtime thriller. The Spartans outlasted the Wildcats 86-77 despite trailing for more than 33 minutes of game action and twice needing game-saving buckets to force extra time.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
Comments / 0