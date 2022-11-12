Read full article on original website
SINTX Technologies Inc <SINT.O>: Losses of 11 cents announced for third quarter
16 November 2022 02:54 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by SINTX Technologies Inc in the third quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -11 cents per share, 2 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -11 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -12 cents to -11 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -11 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $173.00 thousand, which is lower than the estimated $211 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $173 thousand from $239 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.11 -0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.07 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 16 at 02:54 a.m.
Sigma Additive Solutions Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Sigma Additive Solutions Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 22 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The lone analyst forecast for the quarter was for a loss of 27 cents per share. * Revenue fell 73.1% to $188.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $350.00 thousand. * Sigma Additive Solutions Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 22 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Sigma Additive Solutions Inc shares had fallen by 27.0% this quarter and lost 67.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.31 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc is $3.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 14 at 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.27 -0.22 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.22 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.21 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.18 -0.23 Missed.
Sigma Additive Solutions Inc <SASI.O>: Losses of 22 cents announced for third quarter
14 November 2022 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Sigma Additive Solutions Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -22 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -24 cents. Losses of -27 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $188.00 thousand, which is lower than the estimated $350 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $188 thousand from $700 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.22 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.21 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.18 -0.23 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.12 -0.24 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 14 at 02:32 p.m.
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
Why are Aeris Resources’ (ASX:AIS) shares trading higher?
Aeris’ shares were spotted trading nearly 3% higher on the ASX today. Aeris announced on 10 November that it will receive a working capital adjustment of AU$28.7 million. Shares of materials company Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) were trading higher today (14 November). At 12.32 PM AEDT, the company's shares...
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
What’s weighing on Nearmap’s (ASX:NEA) shares today?
Nearmap today shared that adverse impact of allegations by EagleView and Pictometry can lead to payment of damages or pause in selling certain products. The company expects to report AU$71 million to AU$76 million of cash balance in financial year 2023. Shares of Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) have been heading south...
How are Adore’s (ASX:ABY) shares faring post AGM update?
Shares of Adore Beauty were trading in the green today (14 November) post AGM update. One share of Adore Beauty was priced at AU$1.725%, up 0.877%. The company generated revenue of AU$200 million during FY22. Australian online cosmetic retailing company Adore Beauty Group Limited’s (ASX:ABY) shares were leaping 0.877% higher...
Kalkine: Why are ASX-listed Nearmap, Elders and Flight Centre shares crashing today?
The S&P/ASX200 was gaining 21.20 points or 0.30% to 7,179.20 as of 14 Nov, 10:26 am AEDT. The top performing stocks: Fortescue Metals up 7.55% and Champion Iron up 7.12%. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Flight Centre has started the new fiscal year with solid momentum, following the positive finish to FY22. Elders plans for 100% renewable electricity in all Australian sites by 2025. On 4 May 2021 EagleView filed a complaint against a U.S. subsidiary of Nearmap, Nearmap US. Nearmap will file its opposition to the EagleView Motion on or before 23 November 2022. Nearmap expects to add net incremental ACV of between $12.8m and $17.4m during 1H FY23.
5 US dividend stocks to explore after the latest CPI data
Energy Transfer raised its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance during its Q3 FY22 earnings release. Altria Group narrowed its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for fiscal 2022. Hanesbrands Inc. noted a YoY decline in its Q3 FY22 net sales. The stubbornly high inflation has been one of the major concerns of Wall...
Target's 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force discounts
NEW YORK — (AP) — Target reported an uptick in third-quarter sales but profits tumbled 52% after it was forced to cut prices on clothing and other goods to entice Americans squeezed by inflation. The Minneapolis retailer voiced caution about its sales and profit during the fourth quarter...
kalkine: Why is the popular crypto exchange Crypto.com under scrutiny?
Crypto.com is under scrutiny from investors after its native token took a dive. Crypto.com’s worries come on the back of the collapse of the popular crypto exchange FTX.
Kalkine: Should you explore these ASX-listed dividend-paying stocks today?
The S&P/ASX200 was dropping 20.00 points or 0.28% to 7,126.30 as of 15 Nov, 10:23 am AEDT. The bottom performing stocks: Core Lithium down 4.02% and Allkem, down 3.87%. 8 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. United Malt (ASX: UMG) announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Life360 (ASX: 360) reported unaudited financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) declared a special dividend of 60cps.
Tracing Tesla's Trajectory: How it Fared in Last 5 Months?. Are Upcoming EV fleets An Answer To Rising Carbon Emissions?
Are Tether and USDT cryptocurrencies the same? | Kalkine Media
In the cryptoverse, Bitcoin is followed by Ether and Tether in terms of market cap. Tether, which has multiple stablecoin offerings, is largely understood as a US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency. A few experts have apprehensions regarding the reserves that Tether holds to back the tokens it issues in the market.
Kalkine: FTX sends ripple effects throughout industry
Several exchanges, including Binance, have promised to publish proof they have sufficient reserves to match their exposure to customers. Last week’s sudden collapse of FTX exchange – headed by Samuel Bankman-Fried – has sent shock waves through the industry and has been described as the worst thing to happen to crypto in its history.
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) in full swing with exploration program throughout September quarter
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) kicked off drilling at the Red Hill deposit in August 2022 and has drilled 750m to date. The technical team of VTX identified multiple gold targets that can possibly provide future feed. VTX looks to advance the Red Hill Project as it is believed to indicate substantial...
