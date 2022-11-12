Read full article on original website
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY
Australia's ANZ to pay $28 mln to settle consumer credit insurance lawsuit
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said it would contribute A$42 million ($28.10 million) to settle a class action lawsuit by law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 over sale of three consumer credit insurance products. ($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
Vyant Bio Inc <VYNT.O>: Losses of 59 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 03:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Vyant Bio Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -59 cents per share, 16 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -75 cents. Losses of -70 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $152.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $70.5 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $152 thousand from $1.51 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.75 -1.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.80 -1.60 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.80 -0.20 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.75 -0.75 Met
UPDATE 4-Tesla director tells court Musk's $56 bln pay wasn't for punching a clock
WILMINGTON, Del, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A Tesla Inc director took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to the planet Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
Kalkine: FTX sends ripple effects throughout industry
Several exchanges, including Binance, have promised to publish proof they have sufficient reserves to match their exposure to customers. Last week’s sudden collapse of FTX exchange – headed by Samuel Bankman-Fried – has sent shock waves through the industry and has been described as the worst thing to happen to crypto in its history.
World News
Tracing Tesla's Trajectory: How it Fared in Last 5 Months?. Are Upcoming EV fleets An Answer To Rising Carbon Emissions?
Sigma Additive Solutions Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Sigma Additive Solutions Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 22 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The lone analyst forecast for the quarter was for a loss of 27 cents per share. * Revenue fell 73.1% to $188.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $350.00 thousand. * Sigma Additive Solutions Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 22 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Sigma Additive Solutions Inc shares had fallen by 27.0% this quarter and lost 67.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.31 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Sigma Additive Solutions Inc is $3.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.27 -0.22 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.22 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.21 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.18 -0.23 Missed.
mCloud Technologies Corp <MCLD.V>: Losses of 54 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 05:11 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by mCloud Technologies Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -54 cents per share, one cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Losses of -75 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -77 cents to -74 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -75 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$2.91 million, which is lower than the estimated C$9.51 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to C$2.91 million from C$7.34 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.79 -0.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -1.00 -0.76 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.72 -1.20 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.69 -0.55 Beat
Kalkine: Should you explore these ASX-listed dividend-paying stocks today?
The S&P/ASX200 was dropping 20.00 points or 0.28% to 7,126.30 as of 15 Nov, 10:23 am AEDT. The bottom performing stocks: Core Lithium down 4.02% and Allkem, down 3.87%. 8 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. United Malt (ASX: UMG) announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Life360 (ASX: 360) reported unaudited financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) declared a special dividend of 60cps.
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
Why are Aeris Resources’ (ASX:AIS) shares trading higher?
Aeris’ shares were spotted trading nearly 3% higher on the ASX today. Aeris announced on 10 November that it will receive a working capital adjustment of AU$28.7 million. Shares of materials company Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) were trading higher today (14 November). At 12.32 PM AEDT, the company's shares...
Kalikine: Why is Crypto.com under fire?
Crypto exchange and wallet provider, Crypto.com is under fire from the crypto community after some disturbing truths were uncovered. Data Provider, Lookonchain, did some digging following the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX last week. The analytics provider found that 40 percent of Crypto.com’s assets are low liquidity.
Tesla, Mercedes EVs ranked worst in annual reliability survey by Consumer Reports
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Electric vehicles (EVs) and full-size pick-up trucks from Tesla Inc, Mercedes-Benz and other brands were among the least reliable vehicles in the United States, Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey showed on Tuesday. Although those categories enjoy the hottest demand in the market, they are the...
kalkine: Why is the popular crypto exchange Crypto.com under scrutiny?
Crypto.com is under scrutiny from investors after its native token took a dive. Crypto.com’s worries come on the back of the collapse of the popular crypto exchange FTX.
Kalkine: Which crypto firms could face fallout due to the FTX exchange crash?
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, signaled on Monday that stiffer oversight of cryptocurrency is in the offing, after the collapse last week of crypto exchange FTX that sent shock waves through the industry. After major crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero.
France's top priority is ending inflation, Le Maire tells Yellen at G20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that Europe and France were paying a heavy price for Russia's actions in Ukraine through higher energy prices and inflation, and France's top economic priority was to bring these down. Le Maire told U.S. Treasury Secretary...
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
