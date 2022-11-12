Read full article on original website
gsutigers.com
GSU’s Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped at TSU
HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern, 41-7, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at PNC Stadium. After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Texas Southern set up shop...
gsutigers.com
Morrow and Maples Pace GSU at Grand Canyon, Lady Tigers Fall Late
PHOENIX, Ariz. | The Grambling State University women's basketball team gave the Lopes of Grand Canyon University all they could handle, but a late rally by GCU had the Lady Tigers come up just short, 63-56, on Saturday night at GCU arena. The duo of Colbi Maples and Leah Morrow...
Grambling Upsets Colorado in Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series Game
Grambling State recorded the first major HBCU upset of a Power 5 program in men's basketball for the 2022-23 season.
gsutigers.com
Saxon Notches Double-Double in GSU loss at Arizona State
GRAMBLING, La. | Miracle Saxon scored 12 points and snagged 12 rebounds for Grambling State as the Lady Tigers fell 62-49 at Arizona State on Friday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena. GSU weathered nearly every punch the Sun Devils threw, keeping pace with ASU for much of the game. Saxon...
KNOE TV8
Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood and Caldwell Parish went down to the wire after a 30-minute rain delay. The Rams fight to stay alive (12-8), but up next they take on powerhouse Many. Sterlington also advancing to the second round after pouncing on Baker, winning 37-0. Up next, Sterlington hits the road to take on rival Union Parish at Doc Elliot stadium.
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?
The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests at GSU gun related
Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
Candy Cane Lane drive-thru to take place from November 11th to December 31st
CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — Candy Cane Lane drive-thru opens on November 11, 2022, and ends on December 31, 2022. The drive-thru will last from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million Christmas lights.
