15 November 2022 05:11 p.m. ​All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by mCloud Technologies Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -54 cents per share, one cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Losses of -75 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -77 cents to -74 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -75 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$2.91 million, which is lower than the estimated C$9.51 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to C$2.91 million from C$7.34 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.79​ -0.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -1.00 -0.76 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.72 -1.20 Missed​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.69 -0.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 05:11 p.m.

