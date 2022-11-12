Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Capitol Times
Hobbs lead out of reach, AP, networks call win
The Associated Press and major TV networks declared Democrat Katie Hobbs the winner of the Arizona governor’s race on Monday night, after Arizona’s two largest counties tabulated more than 100,000 votes on Monday. Lake won 56.8% of a batch of 71,000 ballots dropped by Maricopa County around 6:40...
Arizona Capitol Times
Maricopa County quick to bat down election misinformation
When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state's most populous county of "slow-rolling" the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. No tags for this post.
Arizona Capitol Times
Lake closes gap, still needs large tally to win
Republican Kari Lake closed the gap slightly on Sunday in the governor’s race with Katie Hobbs. But unless she can do a lot better with the nearly 95,000 Maricopa ballots that remain to be counted, the Democratic secretary of state will be the next governor. The latest results show...
Comments / 0