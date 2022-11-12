ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

ALABAMA ST. (0-4) Coleman 1-2 2-2 5, Posey 3-9 2-3 8, Madlock 3-12 1-2 9, McCoy 0-6 2-2 2, Range 8-17 2-2 18, A.Anderson 4-9 1-2 10, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-2 0-0 0, McCray 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 57.
SAN JOSE, CA
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84.
MEMPHIS, TN
West Virginia 75, Morehead St. 57

MOREHEAD ST. (2-2) Gross 5-8 2-2 12, Freeman 3-10 4-4 10, Maughmer 4-6 1-2 9, Thelwell 1-7 2-2 5, Wolfe 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, Bryan 2-3 1-2 5, Scott 1-4 1-1 3, Redding 2-5 2-2 7, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 13-15 57.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Michigan St. 86, No. 4 Kentucky 77, 2OT

KENTUCKY (2-1) Livingston 0-3 1-2 1, Toppin 3-8 3-4 10, Ware 1-1 0-0 2, Fredrick 2-7 0-0 5, Wallace 5-10 2-4 14, Wheeler 6-16 2-4 16, Tshiebwe 9-17 4-4 22, Reeves 1-7 2-2 5, Collins 0-1 2-4 2, Onyenso 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 16-24 77.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61

E. MICHIGAN (1-2) Bates 6-14 5-6 20, Geeter 1-2 0-0 2, Golson 5-8 1-1 11, Acuff 3-8 0-0 7, Farrakhan 3-10 0-0 6, Lovejoy 2-7 1-2 5, Billingsley 1-2 0-0 2, Jihad 2-2 0-0 4, Randle 2-3 0-0 4, Savicevic 0-2 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Ketterhagen 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Zaher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-9 61.
MICHIGAN STATE
Portland 117, San Antonio 110

SAN ANTONIO (110) Kel.Johnson 6-14 4-5 20, Sochan 2-3 2-2 6, Poeltl 14-17 3-5 31, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 7-15 3-3 21, Bates-Diop 5-7 0-0 10, McDermott 2-8 1-1 6, Roby 2-4 0-1 4, Bassey 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 44-85 13-17 110.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80

VANGUARD (0-1) Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.
No. 6 Kansas 69, No. 7 Duke 64

DUKE (2-1) Mitchell 3-7 1-2 7, Filipowski 6-18 4-4 17, Young 3-4 0-0 6, Proctor 3-9 2-2 9, Roach 6-17 3-4 16, Lively 2-3 0-0 4, Blakes 1-5 3-4 5, Grandison 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 13-16 64.
LAWRENCE, KS
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111

NEW YORK (118) Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118.
UTAH STATE
Retina Consultants of America Adds Florida Retina Institute to Nationwide Network

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today it is adding Florida Retina Institute (FRI) into its nationwide network of physicians. With 13 board-certified physicians and 19 clinic locations, FRI’s partnership furthers RCA’s Florida footprint and expands its influence in innovative retina research across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005421/en/ Florida Retina Institute’s 13 physicians partner with Retina Consultants of America, providing care to approximately 40,000 patients across Central Florida, North Florida and Southeast Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, FL

