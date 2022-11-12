ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today it is adding Florida Retina Institute (FRI) into its nationwide network of physicians. With 13 board-certified physicians and 19 clinic locations, FRI’s partnership furthers RCA’s Florida footprint and expands its influence in innovative retina research across the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005421/en/ Florida Retina Institute’s 13 physicians partner with Retina Consultants of America, providing care to approximately 40,000 patients across Central Florida, North Florida and Southeast Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)

