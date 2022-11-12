ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kotatv.com

RC Christian’s Schneller honors late father on the football field

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian football team took a big step in the right direction this season finishing with a 4-4 record. Lineman Joe Schneller played a key role in the Comets success. Schneller has dealt with his share of tragedy as his father was killed in a plane crash when Joe was in the 6th grade. Schneller plans on honoring his father’s memory by becoming a pilot himself.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Wall’s state title a big win for West River

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the Wall Eagles had their historic season end in a 34-14 win against Parkston at the DakotaDome. It also marked the end of a long drought of West River football teams not winning state championships. Ben Burns breaks down the impact Wall’s win had on their town and region as a whole.
WALL, SD
kotatv.com

SDSU women edge out Mississippi State

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team won a tight game against Mississippi State 63-62 Monday night. Myah Selland registered a double-double for the Jackrabbits with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer and Dru Gylten also contributed to the victory. Timmer scored 11 points while Gylten dished out 6 assists.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Accumulating snow for some through the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
PIEDMONT, SD
kotatv.com

Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

More snow on the way

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Will Rowan Grace perform live on The Voice tonight? Be sure to watch and vote!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Although November 8 was the day that America’s voice was heard as people around the country got out to vote, November 14 begins the process when your vote is needed again to ensure that local singer Rowan Grace’s voice continues to be heard on The Voice.
KEVN

More snow the next few days

Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rowan Grace moves forward on The Voice

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday night on The Voice, the results were revealed and Rowan Grace is moving on! Rowan Grace Music posted on Facebook asking everyone to be ready to cast last minute votes in case she needed the Instant Save. But our favorite Voice contestant didn’t need the save. You can tune in to The Voice on NewsCenter1 next Monday as LIVE performances continue. For more about Rowan Grace’s journey or to download The Voice app for voting, click here. Check out Rowan’s performance from Monday night below.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Palmer Gulch Wildfire mopped up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire that started Oct. 30 is finally considered controlled by firefighters. Crews have been mopping up the area for the last two weeks, ensuring all hot spots are out, according to a release from the Forest Service, The fire burned 88 acres.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A failed South Dakota house candidate made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on a charge of second-degree rape. Bud Marty May, 37, of Kyle, was first arrested on Nov. 13 on one count of second-degree rape. This a class 1 felony that could carry up to 50 years in prison and would have May pay up to a $50,000 fine.
KYLE, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline

RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
RAPID CITY, SD

