Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
RC Christian’s Schneller honors late father on the football field
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian football team took a big step in the right direction this season finishing with a 4-4 record. Lineman Joe Schneller played a key role in the Comets success. Schneller has dealt with his share of tragedy as his father was killed in a plane crash when Joe was in the 6th grade. Schneller plans on honoring his father’s memory by becoming a pilot himself.
kotatv.com
Wall’s state title a big win for West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, the Wall Eagles had their historic season end in a 34-14 win against Parkston at the DakotaDome. It also marked the end of a long drought of West River football teams not winning state championships. Ben Burns breaks down the impact Wall’s win had on their town and region as a whole.
kotatv.com
Two Stevens athletes sign on to play in college
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stevens golfer Tanna Phares signed on the dotted line to compete in golf at the University of Sioux Falls. Audrey Silanpaa will play soccer for Black Hills State.
kotatv.com
SDSU women edge out Mississippi State
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team won a tight game against Mississippi State 63-62 Monday night. Myah Selland registered a double-double for the Jackrabbits with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer and Dru Gylten also contributed to the victory. Timmer scored 11 points while Gylten dished out 6 assists.
kotatv.com
From the backyard to the pros, two Rapid City cornhole players make it to the big leagues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cornhole, bags, or bean bags. Whatever you call it, a group of people from Rapid City have mastered this fast-growing sport; and two members of the team recently signed to go pro with the American Cornhole League (ACL). “You want the lead. You want the...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
KEVN
Accumulating snow for some through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
kotatv.com
Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
newscenter1.tv
Will Rowan Grace perform live on The Voice tonight? Be sure to watch and vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Although November 8 was the day that America’s voice was heard as people around the country got out to vote, November 14 begins the process when your vote is needed again to ensure that local singer Rowan Grace’s voice continues to be heard on The Voice.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
KEVN
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves forward on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday night on The Voice, the results were revealed and Rowan Grace is moving on! Rowan Grace Music posted on Facebook asking everyone to be ready to cast last minute votes in case she needed the Instant Save. But our favorite Voice contestant didn’t need the save. You can tune in to The Voice on NewsCenter1 next Monday as LIVE performances continue. For more about Rowan Grace’s journey or to download The Voice app for voting, click here. Check out Rowan’s performance from Monday night below.
kotatv.com
Palmer Gulch Wildfire mopped up
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire that started Oct. 30 is finally considered controlled by firefighters. Crews have been mopping up the area for the last two weeks, ensuring all hot spots are out, according to a release from the Forest Service, The fire burned 88 acres.
kotatv.com
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
kotatv.com
‘It was simply a hug’, says defeated SD House candidate accused of rape
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A failed South Dakota house candidate made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on a charge of second-degree rape. Bud Marty May, 37, of Kyle, was first arrested on Nov. 13 on one count of second-degree rape. This a class 1 felony that could carry up to 50 years in prison and would have May pay up to a $50,000 fine.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline
RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
Comments / 0