Prepare yourself for cold weather this week

Good afternoon, everyone!

It was another cool day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were strong from the south, around 23 mph. The temperature tomorrow afternoon will be around 29 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 20’s and Low 30’s range.

Snow is expected to spread across the Panhandles tomorrow morning. Light to at times moderate snowfall will increase from west to east tomorrow morning, peaking between 6 AM and noon, then decreasing from west to east in the afternoon. There is a brief period where a few raindrops could mix in with the snow in the south, but snow should be dominant by or before sunrise.

Gusty northerly winds may reduce visibilities in blowing snow. Make sure to take extra time if you plan on driving and do not crowd the plow!

The rest of this week will be unseasonably cold. A couple of strong cold fronts will keep us under 50’s for most of the week. We are also tracking potential snow chances next Saturday. So far, light snow will remain in the forecast.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel