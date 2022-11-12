Read full article on original website
Our Thoughts On ‘Love Is Blind’
Love Is Blind season 3 is officially done and Diamond has some thoughts for our 15 Minute Morning Show! Meanwhile, Nate started season 1 and has some differing thoughts from Diamond. The fight is really if these couples are actually in love... Do you think the couples from Netflix's Love...
"Love Is Blind"'s Cole on His Relationship With Zanab: "I Didn't Intend, at Any Time, to Hurt Her"
Season three of "Love Is Blind" ended with its highly anticipated weddings episode (released Nov. 9), which finally reveals which couples said "I do" — and "I don't." For as many happy moments viewers saw with Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton tying the knot, there were just as many heated ones fans didn't expect — mainly between Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. The former's intense speech at the altar ended with her walking out on her partner and shutting down any possibility of the two continuing their relationship. It's one of many moments that Barnett tells POPSUGAR were "extremely hard" for him to watch.
Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue
A "Jeopardy!" clue was slammed by fans as “tasteless." Sunday's clue referenced Brian Laundrie, the main person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
I’m struggling to maintain friendships with people who have kids. How do I connect?
I’m in my mid-30s and childfree by choice. I’m struggling to maintain friendships with people who have kids. Understandably they need to prioritise their children but more and more I find myself unable to have conversations with them. I like my friends’ kids, but often end up caring for them alongside the parents when I don’t feel comfortable doing this in case I get it wrong. I’ve had friends thank me for helping them with childcare when I thought we were meant to be socialising.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Controversy, Explained
One of the biggest thrillers of the year may also be one of 2022’s most controversial movies. This past weekend, Netflix unexpectedly added Where the Crawdads Sing to its library. As the top movie currently being watched on Netflix in the United States, the title is already proving to be a solid investment for the streaming giant. But this resurgence is bringing author Delia Owens’ own shocking history to light. Major spoilers ahead. If you haven’t read the book or seen the movie, Where the Crawdads Sings follows the story of the fictional Kya Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones). After being abandoned by...
I Love My Best Friend, We Hook Up, But He Doesn't Love Me Back
Q: To put it simply, I’m in love with my best friend. Our chemistry is undeniable, we finish each other's sentences, we both want the same things in life. Dating is hard because other guys hate that I have a male best friend, and opportunities to date don’t come too easily for me. An extra layer is that we’ve slept together countless times, both in the early days and more recently. Whilst there’s things about him I can’t stand, I want him more than anything or anyone. But here’s the catch: He doesn’t seem to feel the same way. He continuously dates gorgeous women (you know the kind), looking for The One, and I spend too much of my time agonizing over why I’m not enough for him. It’s served a massive blow to my confidence and now he’s with someone new, my heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Is there any way I can get over him but maintain the friendship? I can’t even begin to imagine life without my very best friend.
RnB Legend Roberta Flack Can No Longer Sing Following ALS Diagnosis
RnB icon Roberta Flack has lost her ability to sing and now struggles to speak due to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, according to her manager, Suzanne Koga. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” Koga told the Associated Press. The Grammy award winner will reportedly continue her music journey through work with her eponymous foundation, and hopes to inspire future generations of children with a joint book titled, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music. “I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” Flack, 85, said in a statement. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.” A documentary cataloguing the life and journey of the artist, Roberta, premieres Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.Read it at Associated Press
People Are Sharing The Subscriptions And Memberships That They Think Are 100% Worth Paying For
There are just some things in life that are worth every penny.
Self love, acceptance, and appreciation of self
Self-love is about acceptance and appreciation of who you are. It's being kind to yourself, taking care of your needs, and knowing that you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Just think about how much better you feel when you tell yourself nice things. It's the best way to be happy with yourself and be confident in your own skin.
How Is "Knowing" About the "5D" Making You More Spiritual?
Understanding "dimensions." Enhancing spiritual growth. We take ourselves pretty seriously. If you have been on a spiritual path for sometime, which is assumed to be the case if you’re reading this now, you probably came across the concept of “dimensions.”
222 wants to match perfect strangers for bespoke, real-life experiences
Statistics back up my anecdotal evidence. According to a 2021 survey conducted by the Survey Center on American Life, an increasing number of people can’t identify a single person as a “close friend.” In 1990, only 3% of Americans said that they had no close friends, while in 2021, that percentage rose to 12%.
People Who Went No Contact With Their Family, Tell Me How You're Spending Your Holidays This Year
I want to know what your holiday season looks like.
Learning to say “I love you”
It happened while I was sitting in Douggie. Nursing a stale cup of coffee while staring at nothing in particular, my thoughts wandered to a memory once forgotten. I was sitting on the carpet of my living room with my grandma at the age of seven, struggling to conceal the smirk on my face. She knew what was coming next.
Love Is a Powerful Force.
Love is a powerful force that can drive us to take actions we never would have imagined or normally do. This is because love is a strong emotion, and it makes people want to do things that make their loved ones happy. Love can change the course of a person’s life. It can make us happy or make us sad. It can make us feel alive or make us feel dead. It is a force that can never be fully understood, but it is a force that can be felt by everyone.
Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.
This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.
Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?
Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
