Houston, TX

That’s it for the Astros

OPINION — The Houston Astros (my second-favorite Major League Baseball team) secured their first World Series title since 2017 last weekend by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win four games to two. Here is a look at the team from A to Z, with emphasis on the Series.
Sources: Astros, Rafael Montero reach 3-year, $34.5M deal

Reliever Rafael Montero agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract that will bring the right-hander back to the Houston Astros' dominant bullpen a week after the team rode its pitching staff to a World Series title, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN. Montero, 32, thrived in his first full...
