Read full article on original website
Related
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
Popculture
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
wegotthiscovered.com
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week
The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings
Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
Steven Spielberg calls out HBO Max, accuses streaming service of throwing filmmakers 'under the bus'
Director Steven Spielberg called out HBO Max, accusing them of throwing filmmakers "under the bus." He was referring to Warner Bros. putting its 2021 movies on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously. The "magic of being in a social situation with a bunch of strangers is a tonic," Spielberg told...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 9
Don't listen to me, I don't know what I'm talking about. After predicting that Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list would stay unchanged until the weekend, two new entries joined the list today, Wednesday, Nov. 9. In the eighth spot is the French crime film Overdose, and in the ninth spot is the fourth edition of Rihanna's extravagant fashion show Savage X Fenty Show, which was just released today. Of note is that these two new entries knocked The Boys off the Top 10 list for the first time in what seems like forever. Homelander isn't going to be happy about that.
The English Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Amazon's Western Series
Amazon Prime's new Western series boasts a stellar ensemble in The English cast.
nexttv.com
Disney vs. Warner Bros. Discovery: Comparing the Two Poles of the Great Big, Vastly Expensive Streaming Experiment (Bloom)
One side is enduring billions in quarterly losses to get to DTC profitability. The other is retreating into questionably viable linear refuge. Who's right?. The technology/media/telecom industry has officially hit the next phase of its Great Streaming Experiment. And investors hate it. The latest “scientific paper” to drop from the...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
One Netflix Movie That’s Quietly Drumming Up Interest From Fans This Week
Netflix's new film is stirring up interest online, as it recently premiered one of its best and most important films yet.
Comments / 0