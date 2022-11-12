Read full article on original website
BLM member objects to subpoena of teaching records from Cal State LA
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
Villanueva concedes defeat as ballot count continues
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief...
No charges against LA County deputies who fatally shot Dijon Kizzee
LOS ANGELES – Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Black man in the Westmont area will not face any criminal charges, with a report released Tuesday by the District Attorney’s Office concluding the shooting could be reasonably considered self- defense.
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Motorcyclist killed in collision in Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a subcompact car near an entrance to Pierce College in Woodland Hills. The collision was reported about 9:35 a.m. when the motorcyclist riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Winnetka Avenue collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa that was making a left turn onto Brahma Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LA man pleads guilty to COVID related fraud, drug trafficking charges
SANTA ANA, Calif.– A downtown Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to federal drug trafficking and fraud charges, admitting, among other things, that he fraudulently obtained nearly $5.5 million in COVID-related jobless benefits by using the identities of California state prison inmates and other third parties. Edward Kim, 36,...
Long Beach voters elect city’s first Black mayor
LONG BEACH – Long Beach City Councilman Rex Richardson will be the city’s first Black mayor, with Councilwoman Suzie Price conceding the race Tuesday. Richardson, who is the city’s vice mayor, had 42,697 votes in Monday’s update, compared to 34,531 for Price, a lead of 55.29% to 44.71%.
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
Actor seeks default judgment over 2019 incarceration
LOS ANGELES – An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 is asking a judge to begin the default process in his suit against Los Angeles County. Attorneys for Paul Chirico allege in court papers filed Monday...
Officer-involved shooting reported in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in Los Angeles involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of a female with a...
Long Beach shooting leaves man wounded
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after another man shot him in the lower body on a Long Beach street, authorities said Monday. Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of West Fourth Street in the downtown area, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.
Bass takes lead from Caruso as ballots continue to be counted
LOS ANGELES – Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990...
Man wounded in Woodland Hills shooting
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A man was hospitalized Sunday evening with stable vital signs after being shot multiple times on a Woodland Hills street. The shooting occurred at 8:22 p.m. in the 22100 block of Clarendon Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. The...
Body found in LA River in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
Man with Heart Failure Missing in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives searched Monday morning for a 51- year-old man with chronic heart failure who went missing in Gardena. Travis Lee Cade was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Marine Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Cade’s family...
Man arrested in connection with drug overdoses in Granada Hills
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. – A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with drug overdoses that sent five people in an apartment building in Granada Hills to hospitals. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. Saturday to 16950 Blackhawk St., near Balboa Boulevard, and found a 26-year-old woman, two 30-year-old women, a 30-year-old man, and a 40-year-old man suffering from overdose symptoms, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
Bicyclist injured in Long Beach hit-and-run dies
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A bicyclist struck by a car earlier this month in Long Beach has died at a hospital, and police Monday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach was injured at about 6:25 a.m. Nov. 4...
State legislator joins employees on strike at UCLA
LOS ANGELES – Thousands of researchers and student employees at UCLA, UC Irvine, the eight other University of California campuses, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory went on strike Monday in an effort to secure improved pay and working conditions. “Academic workers deserve a living wage, dignity, respect, and better...
