hypebeast.com
Japanese Actor/Model/Artist YOSHI Has Died
Japan’s YOSHI (Yoshizumi Sasaki) has just died at the age of 19. Rising to fame in his early teens, the actor/model/artist garnered worldwide attention from the fashion community via social media and was known for his sense of styling at such a young age — often putting together bold fits using secondhand clothing from designer Japanese labels.
otakuusamagazine.com
THE MARGINAL SERVICE Delivers the Goods as Original TV Anime
You don’t get much more straightforward than the debut key visual for THE MARGINAL SERVICE, an upcoming original TV anime from Studio 3Hz. Details on the plot are pretty much nonexistent, but we do have info on the main staff and some of the cast members getting in on the revealing fun.
epicstream.com
Code Geass Wouldn’t Exist Without Gundam, According to Creator
Did you know that Code Geass scriptwriter and co-creator Ichiro Okouchi is also the main writer of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury? Well, it’s no surprise as Okouchi revealed in a previous interview that he’s a big fan of Gundam. If you missed this interview, it...
29 "The Crown" Season 5 Moments Vs. The Real-Life Events That Show How Detailed The Series Is
Elizabeth Debicki's mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.
Li Ronghao on New Music, Mentoring Young Artists on ‘Sing! China’ & How It’s Easier to Be ‘Seen’ Than Ever
Editor’s Note: This story was first published and translated into English by Billboard China. It was condensed and edited for style by Billboard editors in the U.S. BEIJING — Li Ronghao has recently taken up painting. So dedicated is he to this new artistic pursuit that he once sat in front of the canvas for 11 hours without realizing. This intense concentration brought on by the learning process gives him a sense of great joy. “I never thought that I would find joy in the pursuit of knowledge, as I never excelled in school,” he tells Billboard China for their latest cover...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga Takes Month Off for Author’s Health Concerns
Itaru Bonnoki’s The Vampire Dies in No Time manga is about to go on another brief break. According to the latest issue of Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine, the series will go on hiatus for roughly one month as a result of the author’s health concerns.
Korean Series ‘Bargain’ Heading for Paramount+ Streaming Platform in 2023
Korean-produced crime thriller series “Bargain” will debut on the Paramount+ streaming platform from 2023. Within Korea it will play on local streamer Tving. “Bargain” revolves around a group of strangers who gather at a remote motel with ulterior motives –and each of them seeking to bargain. The series follows the characters after an unexpected earthquake traps them inside the building. With no one to trust, they must find a way to survive. It stars actors Jun Jong-seo (Money Heist: Korea) and Jin Seon-kyu (Extreme Job) The show is an adaptation of director Lee Chung-hyun’s award-winning short film of the same name released in 2015, although the earthquake...
otakuusamagazine.com
Two-Part Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Film Sequel Titles Announced
The sequel to the live-action Tokyo Revengers movie was recently revealed as a two-parter, and now we know what both films are called. First up in spring 2023 is Tokyo Revengers: Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-), followed by summer 2023’s second part, Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-).
Meet the Romantic Killer cast: who's who in the Netflix anime series
Here's all the major voice actors in the Romantic Killer cast.
thedigitalfix.com
Studio Ghibli’s Star Wars short is now streaming on Disney Plus
Earlier in the week, the animation studio Studio Ghibli, famous for its animated movies, announced that it would be teaming up with Lucasfilm and Disney Plus to create some Star Wars content. There was no information as to what the collaboration would focus on or what format it might take, although the official social media account for Studio Ghibli shared a picture of a small model of The Mandalorian‘s Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) alongside the animation studio’s legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, teasing that it would involve the diminutive Jedi in some regard.
dotesports.com
Ramattra’s full Overwatch 2 ability list reportedly shown off at Korean PR event
The ability list for the next addition to Overwatch 2’s roster of heroes, Rammatra the tank, has appeared online based on information reportedly shared at an Overwatch 2 event held in Korea earlier today. The images and the abilities listed on them, which have not been confirmed by Blizzard’s...
Studio Ghibli Meets Star Wars in the Cutest Three Minutes of the Year
Three years ago, our lives changed forever: We met Baby Yoda. Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019, with the Star Wars TV series spin-off The Mandalorian premiering alongside it. In theory, the show is about the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal)—but from the moment that pint-sized version of Yoda appeared, the show became all about that adorable little dude.To celebrate that auspicious day, Lucasfilm has released a special short all about Baby Yoda, exclusively on Disney+. But this isn’t just a Baby Yoda romp pulled from the set of The Mandalorian. “Zen — Grogu and Dust Bunnies” was produced in collaboration with...
msn.com
New Godzilla movie confirmed by Toho
Happy birthday to legendary monster Godzilla who turned 68 on Thursday (November 3). And to celebrate the King of Monsters' big day, Japanese studio Toho announced that a new Godzilla film will arrive in exactly a year's time. The film will be Toho’s first domestic Japanese Godzilla flick since Shin...
EW.com
Watch Baby Yoda befriend some soot sprites in Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm's outrageously cute Disney+ short
This dream crossover is melting our hearts and our minds. On Saturday, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm dropped a surprise collaboration on Disney+ in celebration of both the streaming platform's and its hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian's third anniversary. And yes, it is every bit as squeal-inducingly adorable as you'd expect.
Ash Ketchum becomes the top Pokémon master he always wanted to be 25 years later
Ash emerged victorious in the Pokémon World Coronation Series in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. He's now a world champion.
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Yuesheng Wang, a worker at Quebec’s power utility, is accused of sending trade secrets to China
Pokémon Is No Longer The Best-Selling Game In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise is massive around the globe, but especially in Japan. The games have historically been some of the best-selling titles in the country, and their success can be seen in other areas, too – like "Pokémon" airplanes, almost all of which were in Japan. "Pokémon Red," "Green," and "Blue" have been the best-selling games in the country, but just recently, another Nintendo game has taken over: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
otakuusamagazine.com
The Afro Samurai Manga Is Back in Print, and Better Than Ever
Takashi Okazaki has been making quite a name for himself lately with Batman Ninja, Star Wars: Visions, and special cards for MLB the Show. But we remember where it all started: Afro Samurai. And if you’ve been longing for a new copy for your manga shelf for as long as we have, you’re in luck!
murphysmultiverse.com
New Studio Ghibli Tweet Teases Grogu’s Unannounced ‘Star Wars’ Special
When Studio Ghibli shared a rather subtle clue that they are working on a project with Lucasfilm, it led to many questions about what exactly that project might end up being. They haven’t shared an official statement and neither has Disney, but a new tweet has finally surfaced offering more teases of what’s to come. This new image seemingly includes legendary director Hayao Miyazaki in the blurred background with a focus on a familiar face from modern Star Wars adaptations, Grogu.
Project LLL is an open-world, MMO, and third-person shooter mashup that takes inspiration from classic 80s sci-fi
Devs cite Blade Runner and Total Recall
