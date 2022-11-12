Read full article on original website
Here's what every member of the Trump family is up to after leaving the White House
Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos will be held at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on November 12.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
‘Get ready’: Trump’s third White House run appears a matter of when not if
Flurry of reports suggests former president will move swiftly after midterms, as soon as 14 November – but who will challenge him?
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is “extremely exposed” to criminal liability in Fulton County as he prepares to announce his third campaign for the nation’s top office, according to the lead author of a report analyzing the local investigation into whether Trump or his allies illegally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 elections.
Their America Is Vanishing. Like Trump, They Insist They Were Cheated.
The Pearland Strikers cricket team, a sport that reflects the area’s shifting culture, in Katy, Texas, Sept. 4, 2022. (Annie Mulligan/The New York Times) When Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas voted last year to reject Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, many of his constituents back home in Fort Bend County were thrilled.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
Lindsey Graham Thinks Herschel Walker’s Election Would Inspire Black Children To Be Republican
I‘m not sure why South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is so passionate about playing the Calvin Candie to Herschel Walker‘s Stephen, but, boy, is he being loud, white and annoying about it. There’s a video clip floating around Twitter that shows Graham sitting next to Walker at a...
ValueWalk
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
Kari Lake – live: Supporters reenact bible battle as Republican calls Arizona election a ‘laughingstock’
Kari Lake supporters reenacted the biblical Battle of Jericho outside an election centre in Phoenix over the weekend as part of a protest in favour of far-right candidate for Arizona governor.The demonstrators gathered outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre on 12 November as Ms Lake continues to trail behind her Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.Ms Hobbs is currently leading by roughly 26,000 votes with 93 per cent of votes reported. As ballots continue to be counted several days on from Election Day, Ms Lake has continued to amplify false claims about the electoral process and baselessy cast doubt...
Mike Lindell: MyPillow chief’s influence grows as devoted backer of Trump’s big lie
The wealthy Lindell has found a home among diehard Trumpists and has spent tens of millions to expose unproven electoral fraud
Bob Woodward Says Letters Between Trump, Kim Jong-un Contained 'Fondnesses' That Teens Might Exchange
While Donald Trump has described his correspondence with Kim Jong-un as being akin to "love letters," Watergate journalist Bob Woodward says there was "nothing substantive" in the 27 letters sent from the North Korean dictator to the former president. "They really are kind of the fondnesses that teenagers might exchange,"...
Trump said Pence was ‘too honest’ over January 6 plot, says ex-vice-president in book
Shortly before the January 6 insurrection, Donald Trump warned Mike Pence he was “too honest” when he hesitated to pursue legalistic attempts to stop certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and would make Trump’s supporters “hate his guts”, the former vice-president writes in his memoir.
Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict on if he should hold off next week’s event
$750,000 spent by six foreign nations at Trump hotel: report
The governments of six countries spent more than $750,000 at the Washington hotel owned by former president Donald Trump while trying to influence his administration in 2017 and 2018, according to a congressional committee report released on Monday. It said that officials from Saudi Arabia and the UAE also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Trump Hotel in 2017 and 2018, while the governments of Turkey and China spent lesser amounts.
Pence issues strongest condemnation of Trump's Jan. 6 actions yet: The president 'endangered me and my family'
Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump for being "part of the problem" on the day of the Jan. 6 capitol attack, calling his words online and at the rally "reckless" in an interview with ABC's World News Tonight. The interview marks Pence's first appearance on network television since the Jan. 6 riot occurred, and his strongest remarks on the day. ABC's David Muir asked Pence about Trump's tweets that day claiming Pence lacked the "courage" to use his power to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. "It angered me," Pence responded. "But I turned to my daughter,...
Trump signals 2024 announcement could be imminent
Former President Trump is signaling he could declare a 2024 White House bid soon after the midterm elections. Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce a reelection campaign during a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the first caucus state in the GOP primary. “I will very,...
Trump's niece calls on Justice Department to indict him before the highly anticipated presidential bid announcement
Mary Trump has called on the Department of Justice to indict his uncle Donald Trump before the former president launches his highly anticipated president bid. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Jill Biden Chicago: First lady visits Rolling Meadows HS, Aon for National Apprenticeship Week
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also recently in the Chicago area.
6 memorable times Trump wielded his trademark Sharpie
Trump is known for having a penchant for the bold strokes of a Sharpie marker, even requesting the company to design a custom pen for him to use.
