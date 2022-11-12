ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake – live: Supporters reenact bible battle as Republican calls Arizona election a ‘laughingstock’

Kari Lake supporters reenacted the biblical Battle of Jericho outside an election centre in Phoenix over the weekend as part of a protest in favour of far-right candidate for Arizona governor.The demonstrators gathered outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Centre on 12 November as Ms Lake continues to trail behind her Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.Ms Hobbs is currently leading by roughly 26,000 votes with 93 per cent of votes reported. As ballots continue to be counted several days on from Election Day, Ms Lake has continued to amplify false claims about the electoral process and baselessy cast doubt...
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

$750,000 spent by six foreign nations at Trump hotel: report

The governments of six countries spent more than $750,000 at the Washington hotel owned by former president Donald Trump while trying to influence his administration in 2017 and 2018, according to a congressional committee report released on Monday. It said that officials from Saudi Arabia and the UAE also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Trump Hotel in 2017 and 2018, while the governments of Turkey and China spent lesser amounts.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

Pence issues strongest condemnation of Trump's Jan. 6 actions yet: The president 'endangered me and my family'

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump for being "part of the problem" on the day of the Jan. 6 capitol attack, calling his words online and at the rally "reckless" in an interview with ABC's World News Tonight.  The interview marks Pence's first appearance on network television since the Jan. 6 riot occurred, and his strongest remarks on the day. ABC's David Muir asked Pence about Trump's tweets that day claiming Pence lacked the "courage" to use his power to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. "It angered me," Pence responded. "But I turned to my daughter,...
The Hill

Trump signals 2024 announcement could be imminent

Former President Trump is signaling he could declare a 2024 White House bid soon after the midterm elections. Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce a reelection campaign during a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the first caucus state in the GOP primary. “I will very,...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy