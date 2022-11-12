ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sporting News

Why was Aaron Rodgers mad, yelling at Packers HC Matt LaFleur late vs. Cowboys? 'Every single play call, probably'

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have not always gotten along on the sideline. And there was yet another tense moment between Packers QB and coach against the Cowboys on Sunday. Following a fourth-quarter three-and-out, after which the Packers called a timeout on third down to adjust the play call, Rodgers was seen coming over to the sideline clearly upset after their attempt on third down fell apart.
Sporting News

Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit

Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
WausauPilot

McCarthy back at Lambeau as Cowboys visit desperate Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Circumstances surrounding Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field to face his former team are quite a bit different from expected. This initially shaped up as a midseason matchup between two teams with high expectations after reaching the playoffs a year...
WBAY Green Bay

LIVE BLOG: McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Packers-Cowboys game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are looking to end a five-game losing streak as they return home to host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). The game marks a return of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau Field. It’s McCarthy’s first visit back to Lambeau Field since taking over as coach of the Cowboys.
San Angelo LIVE!

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Spoil McCarthy’s Return to Green Bay in OT

GREEN BAY, WI — The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3:25 CST. Cowboys’ Head Coach Mike McCarthy’s first trip back to Green Bay since being fired in 2018 soured as the Packers beat the Cowboys in overtime, 31-28. After a scoreless 1st quarter, the Cowboys got on the board when QB Dak Prescott connected with WR CeeDee Lamb for a 3-yard touchdown. The 17-play, 83-yard drive took 8:21 off the clock and gave Dallas the lead with 9:52 remaining in the 2nd quarter, 7-0.
