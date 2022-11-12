Read full article on original website
Wildcats’ upset plans spoiled by Texas A&M Aggies for first loss of the year
ACU cut the Texas A&M Aggies lead to three in the first half before falling 77-58 on Friday night in Reed Arena in College Station. Last year, the Wildcats lost to the Aggies 81-80 in double overtime. This year was a different story. Despite the close 34-29 first half, the...
Here is what Head Coach Carnell Williams said following the Texas A&M game
Cadillac speaks on Auburn pulling out a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M.
What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players said after loss at Auburn
Jimbo Fisher and a few Texas A&M players addressed the media after the Aggies’ 13-10 loss against Auburn in front of a sold-out crowd at Jordan-Hare. Fisher’s squad is on a six-game losing streak after losing at Auburn, while the Tigers got the first win for Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s interim coach.
Football Friday Night High School Bi-District Playoff Scores and Previews
Football Friday Night is here for the bi-district playoff round! Tune in starting at 6 p.m. with Beau Bagley and Paul MacKinnon providing live scoring updates and getting real-time reports from our team across town. See scores in real time by seeing our scoreboard powered by Scorestream, or by visiting...
Abilene hometown hero laid to rest at Texas State Veterans Cemetery Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The family and friends of Abilene high graduate and Senior Airman Isaac Hernandez gathered Friday, November 11th at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. They said a final goodbye to their loved one on Veterans day. Hernandez passed away October 27th, 2022 following a motorcycle incident. The 29-year-old Airman graduated from […]
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th
Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
First widespread freeze of the season for Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo has announced a Freeze Warning for Tom Green County. The Freeze Warning is in effect for our entire area Saturday morning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to around 32°, but wind chill values could […]
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announces he is not running for reelection
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams has announced he is not going to run for reelection. During a meeting Thursday morning, Mayor Williams confirmed he is not going to seek a third term in 2023, saying it’s time to “pass the baton” so he can spend time with his family. He was last […]
Here’s How You Can Own Your Very Own Texas Ranch
If you've ever dreamt of owning your very own Texas ranch, then you're in luck. The Vista Valley Ranch is 185 acres of amazing ranch land just north of San Angelo in Coke County. Officially listed as Bronte, Texas, 76933. This is pure Texas. There's plenty of room for you...
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
Popular Downtown Abilene restaurant reopens a month after ‘closing indefinitely’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Downtown Abilene hotspot, The Local, is reopening for business on Veterans Day, after being closed for a month due to ‘impacts of COVID.’ In a Facebook post from October, the restaurant said: “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what to do […]
Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting, choking woman who was holding 5-month-old baby
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Burglary of VehicleA business reported an unknown suspect […]
INDICTED: Abilene man who burglarized animal shelter charged with Animal Cruelty, Theft
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – George Jones, the Abilene man who released multiple dogs from the Abilene Animal Services building and subsequently killed one in August, was formally charged Thursday. Around 7:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, employees of the animal shelter reported for duty, shocked at the sight of dogs missing from their kennels and signs […]
