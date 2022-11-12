Read full article on original website
csurams.com
Men’s Basketball Concludes Homestand Monday
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State men's basketball looks to keep its strong start to the 2022-23 season going on Monday when they host Weber State inside Moby Arena at 7 pm. Opening Tip. - Colorado State led from start to finish in an 80-69 win over Southeastern Louisiana...
Champions crowned at state volleyball
DENVER — On the most exciting night of the year, five champions were crowned at the 2022 girls volleyball state championships. Class 5A was dominated by Valor Christian. They completed their perfect 29-0 season with a 3-0 sweep over Rock Canyon to capture the state title. Thompson Valley swept...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Football roundup: Harris’ pick six helps Broomfield defense in 4A second round shutout
BROOMFIELD — Broomfield quarterback Cole LaCrue delivered another standout performance Saturday afternoon — this after seamlessly executing his live television appearance earlier in the week when he committed to the University of Wisconsin. Take Two. He thinks the defense may also need some airtime. Brent Harris had a...
csurams.com
Rams Roll Past Lady Griz at Home
FORT COLLINS, Colo – Naturally, a major part of Ryun Williams' curiosity was what the new kids could bring to the table. But there was another part, too, which consisted of what his returning Colorado State women's basketball players have added to their games. In the case of Sydney...
csurams.com
Rams Receive At-Large Bids to NCAA Championship
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For the first time since the 2004 season, both Colorado State cross country teams will make their return to the NCAA Championships next weekend in Stillwater, Okla., both earning at-large bids on Saturday. "Really excited to have both teams officially into the national meet," said...
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: Northern Colorado finds success in all three phases, closes
The University of Northern Colorado (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky) defeated Northern Arizona (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky), 21-20, on Saturday for its senior day matchup. Even with the score and some mistakes, UNC put on its best overall performance all season. Players in all three phases made big plays and responded when it mattered most.
csurams.com
Five Rams Earn All-Region at NCAA Mountain Regional
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Colorado State earned five All-Region nods at the NCAA Mountain Regional on Friday afternoon hosted by New Mexico. The women finished fourth out of the 19 schools, while the men posted a sixth-place finish. Annabel Stafford, Sarah Carter and Lily Tomasula-Martin earned All-Region awards, finishing in the Top-25 of the women's race and Thomas Chaston and Mason Brown earned honors for the men.
King's college football insider: Jay Norvell deserves praise for how he’s handled first season at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell just gets it. I don’t really care if Colorado State doesn’t win another game this season and finishes 2-10, the Rams have their football coach for the decade. Just look at how emotional he was after losing a close game at San...
1037theriver.com
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
The End of An Era: UNC’s Largest and Oldest Tree Gets Chopped
November 9 marked the end of an era at the University of Northern Colorado when the long-standing champion Silver Maple tree was permanently removed from campus. The majestic state champion tree was considered a UNC landmark and had been a staple on the Greeley campus for nearly 122 years. Prior to its removal, it was the oldest and largest tree on the university's grounds.
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
KDVR.com
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Mile High City.
Shooting shuts down part of I-25 in Denver
Denver police have shut down a section of Interstate 25 following a shooting in the area of I-25 and Speer Avenue Friday night.
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
