Mental health provider shortage felt across state

Jordan Jackson was 13 years old when she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. She was being bullied and having suicidal thoughts in middle school. Her parents sought out help, but it never lasted long.

“By the time that I turned 18, I had already gone through four different therapists,” Jackson said. “I would get started with someone, and then I would get about like a year, at most, in with them, and then they would leave. And so then I would have to start all over.”