ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph News-Press

Mental health provider shortage felt across state

By Morgan Doyle News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjhTs_0j8AKdLq00

Jordan Jackson was 13 years old when she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. She was being bullied and having suicidal thoughts in middle school. Her parents sought out help, but it never lasted long.

“By the time that I turned 18, I had already gone through four different therapists,” Jackson said. “I would get started with someone, and then I would get about like a year, at most, in with them, and then they would leave. And so then I would have to start all over.”

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
265
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy