The Cartersville High School Competition Cheer team finished their season as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up. We could not be more proud of our girls and their Saturday routine. It was absolute perfection. To recap the season, the Canes had an undefeated regular season, were the Region 7 AAAAA champions, and 5A State Runner-Up. It was a season to be so proud of and remember forever!

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO