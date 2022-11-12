ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

TRC/WOAC Girls Basketball Previews

Girls basketball season will be kicking off Friday for the Three Rivers Conference and Western Ohio Athletic Conference teams. Here are season preview for area teams. Danny Elam takes over as Bethel girls basketball coach, the Bees third coach in three yers. The cupboard is full for Elam as the...
COVINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison State men get past Ancilla in OT

PIQUA — Edison State men’s basketball coach Kyle Vanover knows it is not how you start the season — but how you finish it. And on Saturday, that was true for the game with Ancilla in a battle of the Chargers. Edison State fell behind 17-3 in...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Young Edison State women’s basketball team improves to 3-1

PIQUA — When your roster is all freshman — the early season will be a work-in progress. And the Edison State women’s basketball team has handled that situation well so far. The Chargers improved to 3-1 on the season by pulling away in the second half to...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami East FFA qualifies for state competition

CASSTOWN — Recently the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team competed in the district five contests hosted by Anna High School. Food Science and Technology Contest contestants included Jadyn Bair, Isaac Beal, Luke Brunke, Dottie Everett, Ethan Fine, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Keira Kirby, Kyle Larson, Elisabeth Norman, Annabelle Penny, Matthew Osting, Ty Roeth, Adi Richter, Kendal Staley and Braden Zekas.
CASSTOWN, OH
accesswdun.com

Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage

Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
GAINESVILLE, GA
canesathletics.com

Competition Cheer finishes as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up

The Cartersville High School Competition Cheer team finished their season as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up. We could not be more proud of our girls and their Saturday routine. It was absolute perfection. To recap the season, the Canes had an undefeated regular season, were the Region 7 AAAAA champions, and 5A State Runner-Up. It was a season to be so proud of and remember forever!
CARTERSVILLE, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog TE Commit Lawson Luckie Goes Off In 1st Playoff Game

NORCROSS - As you know by now, no assistant coach in the country is recruiting and developing thee tight end position better than Georgia’s Todd Hartley. He’s turned Georgia into “Tight End University” these days and has the best tight end room in the country right now. By a mile.
ATHENS, GA
miamivalleytoday.com

MC Commissioners OK OSU agreement

TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a membership agreement with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs for professional classes for Miami County employees during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. The cost of the agreement is for $6,300 for 28 training units with additional training...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City Seniors rennovation updates

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors are pleased to announce that Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney won the bid for the Phase II project of their plans to renovate two large unfinished rooms of their building located at 528 N. Hyatt St, Tipp City. When the second phase...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
DAYTON, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sunday West Milton structure fire

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
WEST MILTON, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials. According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media. The report has been investigated and no threat was...
KENNESAW, GA
WDTN

1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
CENTERVILLE, OH

