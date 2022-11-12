Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
TRC/WOAC Girls Basketball Previews
Girls basketball season will be kicking off Friday for the Three Rivers Conference and Western Ohio Athletic Conference teams. Here are season preview for area teams. Danny Elam takes over as Bethel girls basketball coach, the Bees third coach in three yers. The cupboard is full for Elam as the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State men get past Ancilla in OT
PIQUA — Edison State men’s basketball coach Kyle Vanover knows it is not how you start the season — but how you finish it. And on Saturday, that was true for the game with Ancilla in a battle of the Chargers. Edison State fell behind 17-3 in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Young Edison State women’s basketball team improves to 3-1
PIQUA — When your roster is all freshman — the early season will be a work-in progress. And the Edison State women’s basketball team has handled that situation well so far. The Chargers improved to 3-1 on the season by pulling away in the second half to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA qualifies for state competition
CASSTOWN — Recently the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team competed in the district five contests hosted by Anna High School. Food Science and Technology Contest contestants included Jadyn Bair, Isaac Beal, Luke Brunke, Dottie Everett, Ethan Fine, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Reagan Howell, Keira Kirby, Kyle Larson, Elisabeth Norman, Annabelle Penny, Matthew Osting, Ty Roeth, Adi Richter, Kendal Staley and Braden Zekas.
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage
Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
canesathletics.com
Competition Cheer finishes as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up
The Cartersville High School Competition Cheer team finished their season as the GHSA 5A State Runner-Up. We could not be more proud of our girls and their Saturday routine. It was absolute perfection. To recap the season, the Canes had an undefeated regular season, were the Region 7 AAAAA champions, and 5A State Runner-Up. It was a season to be so proud of and remember forever!
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog TE Commit Lawson Luckie Goes Off In 1st Playoff Game
NORCROSS - As you know by now, no assistant coach in the country is recruiting and developing thee tight end position better than Georgia’s Todd Hartley. He’s turned Georgia into “Tight End University” these days and has the best tight end room in the country right now. By a mile.
Georgia football: 3 takeaways from the Dawgs’ 10th dominating victory
Georgia football earned its 10th straight win after beating Mississippi State 45-19. While it wasn’t the prettiest win, the Dawgs still covered the spread and left Starkville, MS., with a 10-0 record and an SEC East title. For the fifth time in seven seasons, head coach Kirby Smart led...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners OK OSU agreement
TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized a membership agreement with The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs for professional classes for Miami County employees during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 10. The cost of the agreement is for $6,300 for 28 training units with additional training...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Seniors rennovation updates
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors are pleased to announce that Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney won the bid for the Phase II project of their plans to renovate two large unfinished rooms of their building located at 528 N. Hyatt St, Tipp City. When the second phase...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to […]
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
miamivalleytoday.com
Sunday West Milton structure fire
WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 S. Main St. on Sunday, Nov. 13. No injuries were reported. Crews were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. and upon arrival they found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. Additional crews were requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
atlantanewsfirst.com
No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials. According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media. The report has been investigated and no threat was...
1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
