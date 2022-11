AURORA | City of Aurora staff announced Tuesday former Miami police chief Art Acevedo has been tapped to lead Aurora’s Police Department on an interim basis. He replaces interim chief Dan Oates, who served as chief between 2004 and 2015, and was chosen to temporarily lead the department after former chief Vanessa Wilson was fired earlier this year. Oates’ contract was scheduled to expire at the end of November.

AURORA, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO