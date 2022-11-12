Read full article on original website
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
The Daily 11-14-22 Bay Area HS football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
A Bay Area high school football program is under scrutiny for at least the second time this year after a late hit in a blowout game caused a head injury to a backup quarterback. Windsor High School was crushing Pleasant Hill's College Park High School, 41-15, in a playoff game on Friday, with backup quarterback Tyler Swanson in to bring the game to a close with a series of kneel-downs in the final two minutes. That's when a College Park player sprinted around Windsor’s offensive line and drilled the kneeling QB with a late and dirty hit.
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”. Responding to...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Woman Found With Gunshot Wounds On 40Th Street
A woman was shot to death in Oakland last night, Oakland police said in a statement. Oakland police officers were called to the 450-block of 40th Street just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found one female victim at the scene who had been shot by an...
It’s time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco
Alex Bastian, the president and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, on how tourism can uniquely revive the city.
Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street
SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
2 Dead In Townhome Fire Monday Morning
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Two people died Monday morning in a two-alarm blaze at a condominium complex in Walnut Creek, fire officials said. Firefighters responded about 6:30 a.m. to the fire in a two-story townhome at 1721 Countrywood Court, near Treat Boulevard and Bancroft Road. When crews arrived, one of the...
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen
One of these classics was seen by only 12 people in its original form.
‘A unique situation’: Construction vehicle clogs San Francisco's Broadway Tunnel
Officials aren't sure when all lanes will reopen.
San Francisco voters back Prop. M, a vacancy tax on landlords
The ballot measure is a warning shot to landlords, with some notable carve-outs.
Mother, son and dog die in fire at Bay Area townhouse complex
A third person escaped the flames and was treated at the scene.
Bay Area police issue over 700 citations at a single sideshow
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
One Killed And One Injured In Sunday And Monday Night Shootings
Oakland police are investigating two shootings from Sunday and Monday evenings, one of which was fatal. Police were called to the 1100 block of 90th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officer's alleged racist texts may upend hiring of Berkeley's new top cop
The confirmation of Berkeley's new police chief may be upended because of alleged misconduct that one former officer says occurred during her time as the interim chief.
Police Arrest Man Who Barricaded Himself In Vehicle
NOVATO (BCN) Police in Novato arrested a man Tuesday after negotiating with him for several hours before he exited a vehicle police said he had stolen. Officers responded to a 2 p.m. report of a stolen vehicle seen at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, where they found the vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a news release police shared Tuesday night.
Teen Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter For Fatal Crash Saturday Night
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An 18-year-old man made his initial appearance in court Monday to face vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle in South San Francisco on Saturday night, prosecutors said. Angel DeJesus Castro, a South...
