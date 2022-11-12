ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

SFGate

No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-14-22 Bay Area HS football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot

A Bay Area high school football program is under scrutiny for at least the second time this year after a late hit in a blowout game caused a head injury to a backup quarterback. Windsor High School was crushing Pleasant Hill's College Park High School, 41-15, in a playoff game on Friday, with backup quarterback Tyler Swanson in to bring the game to a close with a series of kneel-downs in the final two minutes. That's when a College Park player sprinted around Windsor’s offensive line and drilled the kneeling QB with a late and dirty hit.  
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”. Responding to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
SFGate

Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Woman Found With Gunshot Wounds On 40Th Street

A woman was shot to death in Oakland last night, Oakland police said in a statement. Oakland police officers were called to the 450-block of 40th Street just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found one female victim at the scene who had been shot by an...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street

SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

2 Dead In Townhome Fire Monday Morning

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Two people died Monday morning in a two-alarm blaze at a condominium complex in Walnut Creek, fire officials said. Firefighters responded about 6:30 a.m. to the fire in a two-story townhome at 1721 Countrywood Court, near Treat Boulevard and Bancroft Road. When crews arrived, one of the...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFGate

Bay Area police issue over 700 citations at a single sideshow

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

One Killed And One Injured In Sunday And Monday Night Shootings

Oakland police are investigating two shootings from Sunday and Monday evenings, one of which was fatal. Police were called to the 1100 block of 90th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Man Who Barricaded Himself In Vehicle

NOVATO (BCN) Police in Novato arrested a man Tuesday after negotiating with him for several hours before he exited a vehicle police said he had stolen. Officers responded to a 2 p.m. report of a stolen vehicle seen at Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, where they found the vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a news release police shared Tuesday night.
NOVATO, CA

