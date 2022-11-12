Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Hardin-Simmons Selected For NCAA Football PlayoffsHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
UTSA clinches at least share of Conference USA crown
SAN ANTONIO — Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus Rice...
pleasantonathletics.com
EAGLE FOOTBALL vs. BOERNE – AREA PLAYOFFS
Pleasanton Eagles Football Team Bi District Champions will play in the Area Playoffs against Boerne HS. Passes accepted at the gate, District 15 & 14 AAAA, THSCA, Gold Pass (Senior Citizen) ALL TICKETS WILL BE SOLD ONLINE – THE LINK TO BUY TICKETS WILL BE SENT OUT MONDAY, November 14th....
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
KSAT 12
Old photos show Texas Rangers history as far back as 1884
SAN ANTONIO – The history of the lawmen known as the Texas Rangers spans nearly two centuries. “The Ranger story begins many years ago. In 1823, the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin realized the need for a body of men to protect his fledgling colony, the land settlement effort that marked the beginning of Texas’ development,” the Texas Department of Transportation website states.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High quarterback shocked, falls from utility pole, officials say
NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School quarterback is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after he climbed a metal utility pole and was shocked before falling at least 20 feet, according to officials. Leighton Adams, a junior, will miss Friday’s playoff game at Jerry Comalander Stadium against...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
KSAT 12
Security guard at Cowboys Dancehall hit by truck while escorting woman from bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who allegedly struck a security guard with their truck and then drove off early Monday morning was arrested by San Antonio police, authorities say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at Cowboys Dancehall in the 3030 block of Northeast Loop 410. According to police,...
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
Senator from New Braunfels to serve as ‘Governor for the Day’
Sen. Campbell said she'll use her time to remind Texans of what binds them together.
KTSA
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
How a 19-year-old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
CCPD gives tips on when to report panhandling
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panhandling is something commonly seen in the Coastal Bend, however It's up to the public to decide if they want to give a panhandler cash or not. 3NEWS caught up with The Corpus Christi Police Department and shares some tips on when to report a panhandler.
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of
What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
KSAT 12
Officer assaulted while trying to break up large fight, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was physically assaulted while attempting to break up a large fight Saturday, said San Antonio police. At 1:43 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1100 Block of East Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a large...
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal Harbor Bridge crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The name of the driver Corpus Christi Police Department officers believe was at fault in the fatal wrong-way driver crash on the Harbor Bridge Nov. 2 is Roxanne Palacios. Felony arrest warrants show the 35-year-old will face three charges -- two counts of intoxication manslaughter...
KIII TV3
Off-duty CCPD officer shoots man at Sunset Rodeo after reportedly being assaulted by him
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is recovering after allegedly assaulting an off-duty police officer at Sunset Rodeo early Sunday morning, and two CCPD officers are now on paid administrative leave. The off-duty officers were working on location at a bar on the 5800 block of South Staples when...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Overnight Arrest in Robstown
ROBSTOWN (News Release) - In the early morning hours of November 11, 2022, Nueces County Precinct Five Deputy Constables attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Michael Gomez who was believed to be in a residence located in the 800 block of Garcia Street in Robstown. Once discovered, Gomez ignored...
mysoutex.com
Mandujano beloved by many in area
Tributes from across the region flooded the office of Sheriff Oscar Rivera after the tragic death of a San Patricio County dispatcher last week. Betsy Mandujano, 37, who spent a decade working as a communications officer for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a head-on collision on the Harbor Bridge heading into Corpus Christi on Nov. 2. Mathew Banda, 27, was also confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as being killed in the crash.
Corpus Christi City Council District 4 gets new representative
Dan Suckley is the new Corpus Christi City Council representative for District 4. He replaces incumbent Greg Smith, who chose to not run.
