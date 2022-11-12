Deer season heightens need for awareness outdoors

Parker Rice, a conservation agent for Buchanan County, issues a safety warning as firearm deer hunting season begins in Missouri. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

With firearm deer season underway, nature lovers are being reminded of the importance of visibility, and hunters are advised to make sure they are certain of what they are seeing before taking aim.

Foresters from the Missouri Department of Conservation are suggesting non-hunters stick to state parks where hunting is prohibited when enjoying the outdoors for the next few weeks. Hunters also need to be cautious so that they don’t find themselves or others in the line of fire.