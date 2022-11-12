Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets. Anthony Davis had season highs with 37 points and 18 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers led wire-to-wire to earn a 116-103 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday despite playing without LeBron James.
KRQE News 13
Slumping Spurs to take on West co-leading Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to continue their strong start to the season when they open a three-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Portland has won nine of its first 13 games to sit in a tie for first place with Denver in the Western Conference. The start is even more impressive due to six-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard missing five contests because of a calf strain.
KRQE News 13
Celtics ride 7-game winning streak to Atlanta
The Boston Celtics will try to win their eighth consecutive game Wednesday night when they go on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks. Despite some poor long-range shooting Monday, the Celtics overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122. Boston forced 20 turnovers in staging their comeback and outscored the Thunder 37-26 in the final 12 minutes.
KRQE News 13
Magic look to end homestand strong, face Timberwolves
After a dismal start to the season, the Orlando Magic have come alive on their current seven-game homestand and hope to finish that stretch strong Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Orlando saw its first, albeit modest, winning streak of the season end at two games on Monday...
KRQE News 13
Grizzlies hope to recover from scoring issues vs. Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from their lowest-scoring game of the season to beat the Houston Rockets 119-106 on Saturday night. Now the Memphis Grizzlies will try to bounce back from their lowest-scoring game of the year when they visit the Pelicans on Tuesday night. The Pelicans, who scored...
KRQE News 13
After loss in Philly, Jazz head home to face Knicks
The Utah Jazz have a couple of things going for them as they return to Salt Lake City to host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night after a three-game Eastern road trip. For one thing, they won’t have to face Joel Embiid. The 76ers center had the performance of a lifetime on Sunday en route to leading Philadelphia past Utah 105-98. Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, hitting 19 of 28 shots and 20 of 24 free throws, while also grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out eight assists and blocking seven shots.
KRQE News 13
Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and will be looking to get back on the winning track when they host the scratch-and-claw San Antonio Spurs on Monday in San Francisco. Monday’s contest is the second of a...
KRQE News 13
Heat warming up, visit banged-up Raptors
The Miami Heat will visit the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night with both teams coming off victories that were impressive for different reasons. The Heat won their third consecutive home game — their longest winning streak of the young season Monday night — by outscoring the Phoenix Suns 24-10 in the final eight minutes to eke out a 113-112 victory. Bam Adebayo scored 12 points during that winning run and Jimmy Butler blocked Devin Booker’s shot with 6.2 seconds to play.
KRQE News 13
Clippers to work on better execution vs. Rockets
The Los Angeles Clippers seemed convinced that, even in the prolonged and ongoing absence of Kawhi Leonard, they had discovered the path to consistent success. With nine members of the rotation. excluding Leonard. averaging more than 17 minutes per game, the Clippers had come to rely upon their depth to wear down the opposition. Their multitude of options served them well on both ends of the court during a stretch of five wins over six games before the Brooklyn Nets pulled away late for a 110-95 victory on Saturday.
KRQE News 13
Bucks and Cavs look to regain elusive momentum
Two teams that started the season on fire but have cooled off considerably in the past week square off Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Central Division matchup. After winning their first seven home games, the Bucks finally lost at home Monday night when...
Sports Desk: Lobos men’s basketball prepares for first road test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team will play away from home for the first time this season when they meet the Southern Methodist University Mustangs Tuesday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. The Lobos will enter the contest with a 2-0 record while the Mustangs come in at 1-1. […]
KRQE News 13
Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies
NEW YORK (AP)Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had a lot in common – perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations.
