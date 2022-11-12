The Los Angeles Clippers seemed convinced that, even in the prolonged and ongoing absence of Kawhi Leonard, they had discovered the path to consistent success. With nine members of the rotation. excluding Leonard. averaging more than 17 minutes per game, the Clippers had come to rely upon their depth to wear down the opposition. Their multitude of options served them well on both ends of the court during a stretch of five wins over six games before the Brooklyn Nets pulled away late for a 110-95 victory on Saturday.

