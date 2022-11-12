Read full article on original website
Grizzlies hope to recover from scoring issues vs. Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from their lowest-scoring game of the season to beat the Houston Rockets 119-106 on Saturday night. Now the Memphis Grizzlies will try to bounce back from their lowest-scoring game of the year when they visit the Pelicans on Tuesday night. The Pelicans, who scored...
Magic look to end homestand strong, face Timberwolves
After a dismal start to the season, the Orlando Magic have come alive on their current seven-game homestand and hope to finish that stretch strong Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Orlando saw its first, albeit modest, winning streak of the season end at two games on Monday...
Bucks and Cavs look to regain elusive momentum
Two teams that started the season on fire but have cooled off considerably in the past week square off Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Central Division matchup. After winning their first seven home games, the Bucks finally lost at home Monday night when...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown scrutinizes Nets owner amid Kyrie Irving suspension, finds exec's response 'alarming'
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took issue with a remark Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai made in regards to lifting Kyrie Irving's suspension.
Celtics ride 7-game winning streak to Atlanta
The Boston Celtics will try to win their eighth consecutive game Wednesday night when they go on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks. Despite some poor long-range shooting Monday, the Celtics overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122. Boston forced 20 turnovers in staging their comeback and outscored the Thunder 37-26 in the final 12 minutes.
Clippers to work on better execution vs. Rockets
The Los Angeles Clippers seemed convinced that, even in the prolonged and ongoing absence of Kawhi Leonard, they had discovered the path to consistent success. With nine members of the rotation. excluding Leonard. averaging more than 17 minutes per game, the Clippers had come to rely upon their depth to wear down the opposition. Their multitude of options served them well on both ends of the court during a stretch of five wins over six games before the Brooklyn Nets pulled away late for a 110-95 victory on Saturday.
Slumping Spurs to take on West co-leading Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to continue their strong start to the season when they open a three-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Portland has won nine of its first 13 games to sit in a tie for first place with Denver in the Western Conference. The start is even more impressive due to six-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard missing five contests because of a calf strain.
Hornets turn the page and take on Pacers
Finally emerging from a long losing streak, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night hoping to get rolling in the right direction. “We’ve easily had stretches where we’ve had very good, sometimes exceptional play, and then we have times (when) we don’t execute,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “We’re not that kind of team. We can be very good, but we can’t give possessions away. We don’t have that much room for error.”
Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the...
Sports Desk: Lobos men’s basketball prepares for first road test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team will play away from home for the first time this season when they meet the Southern Methodist University Mustangs Tuesday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. The Lobos will enter the contest with a 2-0 record while the Mustangs come in at 1-1. […]
