ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16

The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets” $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Gobble this up: 500 families to receive Thanksgiving meals

United Way of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for another successful round of Thanksgiving meal deliveries. With the assistance of Epicures Catering and Chartwells, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will deliver over 2,000 meals to families in need on Thursday, Nov. 24. As of Wednesday, over 230 volunteers had...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

B-CS Chamber holds 2022 Annual Banquet and celebrates the community

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Annual Banquet on Monday night at the Hilton College Station, and celebrated a successful year for Brazos County and recognized people who have been an integral part in that success. The Chamber selected Patrick C. Baker of Cotton Global Disaster Solutions...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

AgriLife Extension offers education for horse breeding industry

Texas is filled with horse enthusiasts, so it’s no wonder that each time the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., and Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., offer a live program on equine reproductive management, there’s a waiting list. Because of the limited space allowed at live...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Joni Taylor Radio Show, Episode 2

The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 14, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 2

The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 14, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Annual AggieFest teaches future leaders

The Texas A&M Collegiate FFA Alumni Chapter co-hosted the annual AggieFest Oct. 22, which brought more than 1,000 Texas 4-H and FFA members from across state to the Texas A&M University campus and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus. At Aggiefest, these future leaders participated in various leadership development events primarily sponsored...
Bryan College Station Eagle

New publication to help livestock producers manage risks

The Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University recently released a new publication to help livestock producers address a variety of risks that may affect their operations. The new publication, “Where’s the Risk?: A Livestock Risk Management Handbook,” was authored by Bart Fischer, co-director of the AFPC in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes

Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

AgriLife Extension offers new online Agriculture Production Bootcamp

The Texas AgrAbility and BattleGround to Breaking Ground programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service have developed a new online version of the Agriculture Production Bootcamp. The Agriculture Production Bootcamp is an introductory course for individuals interested in production agriculture but have limited agricultural experience. The course is now...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Art Adamson Preview: Steve Bultman

Texas A&M women's swimming coach Steve Bultman previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Taylor Show tonight:

Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q. It will air on KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM) with Steve Miller as the host.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming

Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jimbo Fisher: 'We're playing for each other and Texas A&M'

The Texas A&M football team will be playing for pride in season-ending games against Massachusetts and LSU. It doesn’t seem like much motivation, but it should be more than enough, said head coach Jimbo Fisher. “We’re playing for each other and Texas A&M,” said Fisher on Monday at his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy