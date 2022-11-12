Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Thanks and giving: Rotary Club of Aggieland prepares to donate, deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals
The Rotary Club of Aggieland is preparing to donate and deliver 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families in need on Friday. Volunteers will gather at A&M Church of Christ to package the meals to be delivered across the Brazos Valley. This marks the 24th year the Rotary Club of Aggieland...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16
The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady” comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets” $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gobble this up: 500 families to receive Thanksgiving meals
United Way of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for another successful round of Thanksgiving meal deliveries. With the assistance of Epicures Catering and Chartwells, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will deliver over 2,000 meals to families in need on Thursday, Nov. 24. As of Wednesday, over 230 volunteers had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS Chamber holds 2022 Annual Banquet and celebrates the community
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Annual Banquet on Monday night at the Hilton College Station, and celebrated a successful year for Brazos County and recognized people who have been an integral part in that success. The Chamber selected Patrick C. Baker of Cotton Global Disaster Solutions...
Bryan College Station Eagle
AgriLife Extension offers education for horse breeding industry
Texas is filled with horse enthusiasts, so it’s no wonder that each time the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., and Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., offer a live program on equine reproductive management, there’s a waiting list. Because of the limited space allowed at live...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show, Episode 2
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. (air date November 14, 2022). The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 2
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 14, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Annual AggieFest teaches future leaders
The Texas A&M Collegiate FFA Alumni Chapter co-hosted the annual AggieFest Oct. 22, which brought more than 1,000 Texas 4-H and FFA members from across state to the Texas A&M University campus and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus. At Aggiefest, these future leaders participated in various leadership development events primarily sponsored...
Bryan College Station Eagle
New publication to help livestock producers manage risks
The Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University recently released a new publication to help livestock producers address a variety of risks that may affect their operations. The new publication, “Where’s the Risk?: A Livestock Risk Management Handbook,” was authored by Bart Fischer, co-director of the AFPC in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes
Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
AgriLife Extension offers new online Agriculture Production Bootcamp
The Texas AgrAbility and BattleGround to Breaking Ground programs of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service have developed a new online version of the Agriculture Production Bootcamp. The Agriculture Production Bootcamp is an introductory course for individuals interested in production agriculture but have limited agricultural experience. The course is now...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Art Adamson Preview: Steve Bultman
Texas A&M women's swimming coach Steve Bultman previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team to host LSU on Senior Night
LSU (14-11, 8-7) is in seventh place in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-14, 4-11) is 11th. The Aggies will end the regular season with two matches at Missouri on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M swimming teams to compete at Art Adamson Invite with eye on postseason
The college swimming and diving postseason is four months away, but it will be in the back of the minds of competitors at the 10th annual Art Adamson Invitational on Wednesday through Friday at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium. “This is the closest thing we have to get ready...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Taylor Show tonight:
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor will have her weekly radio show from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rudy’s Country Store & Bar-B-Q. It will air on KZNE (1150 AM/93.7 FM) with Steve Miller as the host.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan's Brooks helps Vikings beat College Station, spoil Reese's homecoming
Bryan’s Darius Brooks banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter and spur the Vikings to a 63-54 nondistrict boys basketball victory over the College Station Cougars on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Brooks’ shot gave Bryan the lead for good in an entertaining, well-played game for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jimbo Fisher: 'We're playing for each other and Texas A&M'
The Texas A&M football team will be playing for pride in season-ending games against Massachusetts and LSU. It doesn’t seem like much motivation, but it should be more than enough, said head coach Jimbo Fisher. “We’re playing for each other and Texas A&M,” said Fisher on Monday at his...
