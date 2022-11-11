Aztecs rally late for stirring victory over BYU

San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee drives against BYU's Fousseyni Traore (left) and Gideon George at Viejas Arena. (Meg McLaughlin / San Diego Union-Tribune)

“The Show” student section was uncharacteristically magnanimous on its social media accounts in the run-up to Friday night’s game at Viejas Arena between San Diego State and (supposedly) hated BYU, tweeting this earlier in the day: “Let’s have a great game today BYU, hope you guys play well.”

On Thursday, it was: “We’re really excited for the basketball game! It’s going to be a very fun one between two good teams.” That was followed by a smile emoji.

It was an unexpected approach from The Show, the conspicuous absence of bike helmets and polygamy signs, given its acerbic, aggressive history with all things BYU and Latter Day Saints. Turning over a new leaf? Or some sort of reverse psychology?

Smile emojis? Really?

Whatever the reason, it provided an eerie atmosphere in soldout Viejas Arena – loud and proud but without the usual diet of animosity spewed at the visiting bench a mere 20 feet away – that BYU seemed to embrace, taking double-digit leads in both halves before the Aztecs emerged with an 82-75 victory.

Even that was weird. BYU was 4-1 in its last five visits to Viejas Arena.

So maybe it worked.

It is far, far too early to say it saved the season for the No. 19 Aztecs. But this was a BYU team that four days earlier had 23 turnovers and needed a late 3 to survive a scare by visiting Idaho State. And now the Aztecs go to the Pac-12’s Stanford on Tuesday, followed by a Maui Invitational where five of the eight teams are ranked.

Translation: Big exhale.

“I don’t know if it was poetry,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said, “but it was hard-fought basketball. … We continue to play hard, even though we don’t play great all the time. We just made enough plays to get a win today. I don’t know if we’d have won in Provo.”

The saviors were the big and small of SDSU’s newcomers: 6-foot-9, 240-pound TCU transfer Jaedon LeDee and 5-10 Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell.

For long stretches Friday, LeDee was the offense, amassing 16 points in 13 first-half minutes and finishing with 23 after starting forward Keshad Johnson played only seven minutes with a bum shoulder from Monday's opener. The most important bucket came with a minute to go and the Aztecs up three, getting the ball up top with the shot clock running down and driving right for a layup.

Trammell added 21 points, including a fallaway 3 from Lakeside late that gave the Aztecs a six-point lead with two minutes left. That followed a sequence where Nathan Mensah tipped in a Matt Bradley miss, then raced down the floor to block a fast-break dunk attempt by BYU’s Fousseyni Traore.

“I knew from there,” LeDee said, “we were going to take that game.”

Thirty minutes after the buzzer, Bradley was back on floor in an empty Viejas Arena, trying to regain his shooting touch after another frustrating night against the Cougars. Last year in Provo, he finished with eight points on 4 of 11 shooting. Friday: six points on 3 of 16.

The Aztecs shot only 40 percent overall and 4 of 14 behind the arc (1 of 9 by people not named Trammell), while BYU shot 45.9 percent, had four players score in double figures and finished with two more baskets than the hosts. But the Aztecs forced 20 Cougars turnovers and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds.

Free throws made: 26-10, Aztecs.

Bench scoring: 32-13, Aztecs.

Score over the final 15½ minutes: 40-23, Aztecs.

“I think it was more their seniority than their depth,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “They had eight turnovers in the first half and they had two in the second half. That’s what a veteran group does. They really protected the ball well in the second half and really kind of shored up the way they were playing.”

If there was a single moment that encapsulated SDSU’s night before that, it came with 5:36 left in the first half, when a fan sitting courtside spilled a beer on the floor and the game was stopped to mop it up. The spill, and the game, was that sloppy.

After posting six assists against just one turnover in the opener, Lamont Butler already had three miscues in as many minutes and Dutcher didn’t wait until the under-16 minute media timeout to go to his bench. The second unit quickly did what the starters couldn’t, and with 11:55 to go the Aztecs had the lead.

Nine seconds later, BYU hit a 3 and had the lead back.

Second half, same thing. The Cougars extended a 40-36 margin at intermission to 10 points again before another furious charge put SDSU ahead 61-60 with 8:15 to go.

Seventeen seconds later, BYU hit a 3 and had the lead back.

But the Aztecs kept knocking on the door and finally kicked it open, re-taking the lead on another muscled inside basket by LeDee, and never relinquishing it.

“We knew as time went on, they were going to wear out and we would capitalize on that,” said Mensah, who had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. “We knew if we stayed close, it was just a matter of time and they were going to cave in, and they did.”

Smile emojis all around.

Shortly after the game, another post appeared on The Show’s Twitter account:

“Okay. No one got hacked. Admin didn’t put a stop to us. It was a bit. Always was. We will finally start acting like (expletive) lunatics again.”

Notable

Dutcher said Johnson didn't practice all week after suffering a shoulder contusion from a hard fall early in Monday's opener against Cal State Fullerton. He still managed four points and two rebounds in seven minutes ... The game commanded a veteran West Coast officiating crew: Dave Hall, Randy McCall and Verne Harris. Hall had SDSU seven times last season, including the 66-60 loss at BYU. McCall and Harris each worked Aztecs games three times … This was the last home game for 18 days. The Aztecs play at Stanford on Tuesday, then three games in the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week before returning home to host UC Irvine on Nov. 29 … Lest anyone think the Anteaters are a cupcake, they won 69-56 at No. 21 Oregon on Friday …

The last time SDSU had a pair of 20-point scorers in the same game was March 6, 2020, by Malachi Flynn (22) and KJ Feagin (21) against Boise State … Mensah became only the third Aztec in 25 years with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a game. The others: Jamaal Franklin in 2011 (against Division III Redlands) and Evan Burns against Loyola Marymount in 2003 … The Aztecs have won nine straight at home and 25 of 26 … Spencer Johnson led BYU with 17 points and seven rebounds in his second career start. Rudi Williams, who took a recruiting trip to SDSU, had 15.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .