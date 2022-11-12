WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.

