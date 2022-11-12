Read full article on original website
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether He's A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
25 years later, those in wrestling still cannot stop talking about the Montreal Screwjob. They also cannot stop comparing Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the two principles at the center of the notorious double cross. After all, they had similar rises up WWE, going from tag team stars to arguably the two top names in WWE by the mid-'90s. As such, their personal and professional rivalry, in addition to the Screwjob, has made it clear the question of who was the better wrestler isn't going away, even all these years later.
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
Jeff Hardy Reportedly Required To Attend Next Pre-Trial Hearing
It has now been nearly five months since Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI and charged with a felony count for this being his third DUI in the last three years, following two arrests in 2019. Now, the AEW star finally looks like he's going to have his day in court, after several delays, and will be doing so in person.
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star
Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.
Johnny Gargano Reportedly Pulled From Indie Show Due To WWE Schedule
Under the new era, some re-signed WWE talent have been allowed to fulfill some non-company appearances, but WWE takes precedence, especially when it comes to Premium Live Events. Fightful Select is reporting that one recent returning star had to be removed from WrestleCade weekend due to his WWE obligations and...
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Dealing With An Injury
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been pulled from the WWE "SmackDown" World Cup tournament due to an unspecified injury, according to a new report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Ringside News was the first to report about Mysterio's injury and how Mustafa Ali will be the one to be...
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
Billy Corgan Weighs In On Nick Aldis' Chances Outside The NWA
Nick Aldis has been on a scorched earth campaign against the National Wrestling Alliance as of late. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion put in his notice to the company, leading to the NWA suspending him ahead of the NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view. NWA President Billy Corgan discussed the situation on "Busted Open Radio" and was asked about Aldis' chances in free agency.
Stone Cold Steve Austin's Accidental Elimination In The 1996 Royal Rumble
One mistake might've changed the trajectory of Steve Austin's career -– for the better that is. Before Steve Austin became "Stone Cold," he initially entered the WWF as The Ringmaster and was given the Million Dollar Championship by Ted DiBiase on his debut. While his time as The Ringmaster...
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
MJF Set To Return To AEW Programming
The road to Full Gear is nearing its conclusion. The upcoming November 16th episode of "AEW Dynamite" will be the go-home show ahead of the upcoming Full Gear PPV, and it has been confirmed by the company that MJF will be making an appearance. MJF is currently the number one...
Saraya Discusses Pressure Ahead Of In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya knows all eyes will be on her matchup with Britt Baker this Saturday. She just wants to get past the first bump. "It's going to be a big deal," Saraya said on the latest episode of the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "I'm going to be under a microscope that day and everything I'm going to be doing is going to be scrutinized."
