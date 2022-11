After a month of intense, often emotional testimony from witnesses, prosecutors and Danny Masterson’s defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments at court in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, once again detailing the alleged incidents tied to the three forcible rape charges Masterson faces. The prosecution implored jurors to hold Masterson accountable, highlighting what they describe as a pattern of predatory behavior, while Masterson’s attorneys once again focused on inconsistencies in the women’s stories that he said tainted their case. The trial is now headed to the jury to deliberate.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO