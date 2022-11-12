Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
SAN JOSE STATE 70, ALABAMA STATE 57
Percentages: FG .344, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Madlock 2-4, A.Anderson 1-1, McCray 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Knox 0-1, Posey 0-1, McCoy 0-3, Range 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Range). Turnovers: 5 (Range 3, Knox, Madlock). Steals: 1 (Madlock). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SAN...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 ALABAMA 65, SOUTH ALABAMA 55
Percentages: FG .324, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Miller 4-9, Sears 2-4, Gurley 2-8, Bradley 1-2, Burnett 1-4, Bediako 0-1, Clowney 0-3, Griffen 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Clowney 3, Bediako 2, Griffen, Gurley, Miller, Pringle). Turnovers: 20 (Burnett 4, Miller 4, Bradley 2,...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON STATE 83, BUSHNELL 66
Percentages: FG .328, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck). Steals: 8 (Sand 3,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 66, ST. BONAVENTURE 62
Percentages: FG .381, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Farell 4-8, Banks 3-9, Evans 1-2, Hill 0-1, Luc 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Farell, Luc). Turnovers: 16 (Luc 6, Banks 3, Mellouk 2, Amadasun, Evans, Farell, Flowers, Hill). Steals: 11 (Luc 6, Banks 2, Evans,...
Porterville Recorder
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 104, MCMURRY 46
Percentages: FG .306, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Pena 2-4, LeBlanc 2-6, Garcia 1-1, Lomas 1-1, Holden 0-1, Lopez 0-2, Minor 0-2, Ramos 0-2, Verdadero 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Garcia, Stevenson). Turnovers: 27 (Charles 6, Garcia 4, LeBlanc 4, Minor 4, Hilliard 3,...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT LOUIS 90, MEMPHIS 84
Percentages: FG .400, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (J.Lawson 2-3, Hardaway 2-6, Davis 2-7, Kennedy 2-7, McCadden 1-3, Williams 0-1, Lomax 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, Davis, J.Lawson, McCadden). Turnovers: 10 (Dandridge 3, J.Lawson 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, Davis, Lomax). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS-ARLINGTON 100, HARDIN-SIMMONS 59
Percentages: FG .369, FT .286. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Dykes 2-2, Bartoszek 2-4, Brewer 1-2, Quinn 1-2, Vicente 1-3, Arnold 1-4, Bomer 1-4, Howell 0-1, Hussey 0-1, Bosch 0-2, Truby 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bomer 3, Hussey). Turnovers: 17 (Bartoszek 4, Hussey 3, Arnold...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 117, San Antonio 110
Percentages: FG .518, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Vassell 4-8, Kel.Johnson 4-9, McDermott 1-5, Bates-Diop 0-1, Jones 0-1, Roby 0-1, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sochan 2, Bassey, Poeltl, Vassell). Turnovers: 19 (Kel.Johnson 4, Poeltl 4, Vassell 4, Bassey 3, McDermott 2, Roby,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 6 KANSAS 69, NO. 7 DUKE 64
Percentages: FG .358, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Proctor 1-5, Roach 1-5, Filipowski 1-6, Blakes 0-2, Grandison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Filipowski, Lively). Turnovers: 18 (Young 4, Filipowski 3, Mitchell 3, Proctor 3, Roach 3, Blakes, Grandison). Steals: 3 (Filipowski, Roach, Young). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80
VANGUARD (0-1) Larsen 3-4 1-1 7, White 8-23 3-4 22, I.Davis 3-12 1-2 7, Sims 4-7 0-0 9, Willis 2-7 5-6 10, Metz 3-7 0-0 7, Knox 2-6 2-2 6, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Prevost 1-2 0-0 2, Dzesi 0-1 0-0 0, Swartz 2-2 0-1 4, Bahadoor 1-1 0-0 3, Padilla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 13-18 80.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 118, Utah 111
NEW YORK (118) Barrett 5-18 8-14 18, Randle 5-11 3-3 15, Hartenstein 1-4 0-0 2, Brunson 10-20 4-4 25, Reddish 7-13 3-3 19, Toppin 3-4 0-0 9, Sims 5-7 1-1 11, Quickley 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 44-93 19-25 118. UTAH (111) Markkanen 5-11 1-2 13, Olynyk...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona St. 79, Montana St. 64
ARIZONA ST. (3-0) Mokwuah 2-5 1-2 5, Erikstrup 0-2 2-2 2, Hunt 6-13 5-10 19, Simmons 4-8 5-5 15, Skinner 9-18 5-6 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 1-1 2-2 4, Crisp 1-5 1-2 4, Settelmyer 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 2-2 0-0 4, Sousa 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 26-55 21-29 79.
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52
Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 98, WILLIAM JESSUP 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Adams 3-6, DeJoseph 2-3, Corey 2-8, McKay 1-6, Artis 0-1, Calhoun 0-1, Verma 0-1, C.Williams 0-2, Medearis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (C.Williams 6, Corey 5, McCants, Medearis). Steals: 5 (Corey 2, Adams, C.Williams,...
Porterville Recorder
UC IRVINE 79, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 64
Percentages: FG .418, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Anderson 2-5, Shelton 1-4, Merkviladze 0-1, Ahrens 0-3, Leaupepe 0-3, Stephens 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leaupepe). Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 3, Graham 2, Merkviladze 2, Shelton 2, Issanza, Stephens). Steals: 4 (Anderson, Lewis, Shelton, Stephens). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
W. Kentucky 68, Indianapolis 50
INDIANAPOLIS (0-1) Bingham 4-15 2-3 11, Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Tchoua 2-7 0-0 4, Nicoson 0-1 0-0 0, Tynes 0-5 0-0 0, Craig 4-8 0-0 12, Ejah 4-8 0-0 11, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Etherington 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-64 2-3 50. W. KENTUCKY (3-0) Hamilton...
Porterville Recorder
USC 59, VERMONT 57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sullivan 2, Penn, Veretto). Turnovers: 7 (Deloney, Fiorillo, Gibson, Hurley, Penn, Smith, Sullivan). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
Percentages: FG .494, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Watanabe 3-5, Mills 1-1, Sharpe 1-1, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Edwards 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-4, Harris 1-5, Durant 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Durant, Edwards, Sharpe). Turnovers: 17 (Duke Jr. 3, O'Neale 3, Durant 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had...
Comments / 0