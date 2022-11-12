Read full article on original website
Local veteran receives the surprise of a lifetime; a new vehicle
The surprise of a lifetime: Sharron Fisher, a National Guard veteran and a mother of four, received a vehicle on Friday thanks to Cars 4 Heroes.
KAKE TV
'Some of us need this place': Winter push to get people experiencing homelessness in Wichita to shelters underway
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the winter months commence, Wichita leaders are pushing to get members of the homeless community to shelters given the cold weather. HumanKind Ministries opened its 24/7 Emergency Winter Shelter Tuesday for the season. The service will remain open through March 31. “I utilize homeless shelters,...
Tyson doing protein giveaway Saturday at Uptown Hutch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tyson Foods announced it will donate 30,000 pounds of protein during a special giveaway on Saturday in Hutchinson. This is the second year for the giveaway. On Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., residents can receive a donation of food from Tyson at the Uptown...
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
Hutchinson airport looking for people
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Airport needs new city employees. "We had two employees that were working at the airport," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "One left on October 22nd, the other left this last weekend. Within about a three week period, we lost both of the employees. After the first employee gave notice, Parks and Facilities Director Justin Combs and I did start talking with Airport Manager Pieter Miller, regarding how we would work forward in this process. We had the job announcement out before the first employee left. We've received two applications so far. One, we just got in yesterday, so those are being forwarded to Pieter for his review. I don't know that either of these have airport experience, but they do meet certain criteria, so those will be forwarded on."
KWCH.com
RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals continue to face a challenge with the continued spread of RSV pushing capacity in pediatric units. Tuesday, 12 News spoke with an El Dorado mother who saw the scope of the problem firsthand as her 1-year-old son recently was sick with RSV and needed care in a hospital. She ended up having to go to Topeka for the urgent care her son needed.
Highest crash location in Wichita? WPD takes action
WPD is going to be focusing on the highest crash location in Wichita through the end of the year.
KWCH.com
Week of Nov. 14: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on featured apprenticeships. MONDAY: Electrician Apprentice (2023 Class) | WEJATC (Electrical Apprenticeship) | Wichita | $16.93 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12019424 | Qualifications: •A $25 non-refundable application fee is due at the time of application. Must be money order or cashier’s check only and made out to W.E.J.A.T.C. •Must be at least 17 years of age to apply and 18 years of age to start training. •Must have a high school diploma or GED. •Have completed at least Algebra I with a passing grade (GED completion and some college level math courses can be used in lieu of high school Algebra). •Must be able to provide OFFICIAL high school transcript of courses and grades in a sealed, unopened envelope. •Must have a valid driver’s license. •Must provide a copy of birth certificate and Social Security Card. •DD214 (if applicable).
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wichita, KS
Wichita is a vibrant city in Sedgwick County, Kansas, renowned for its rich local arts scene and numerous noteworthy attractions. Also dubbed the "Air Capital of the World," Wichita became the nation's center for aircraft manufacturing in the mid-1920s. In addition, it's the birthplace of two iconic fast-food brands, White...
KWCH.com
American Red Cross calls for donors, faces shortage of blood, platelets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as the organization faces a shortage of blood and platelets. The American Red Cross said the holiday season usually brings less blood donors due to holiday travel and school closures. But this year, with the sudden surge of flu and RSV cases, some healthy donors who give blood this time of year aren’t able to do so.
3 pets killed in house fire south of downtown Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department said three pets were killed in a house fire Monday south of downtown.
WIBW
Wichita family hospitalized after Andover driver fails to yield on highway
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita family was hospitalized after an Andover driver failed to yield at a posted sign on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 21 on Kansas Highway 254 with reports of an injury crash.
KWCH.com
Wichita State professors, students discuss takeaways from Kansas midterm election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a week since the 2022 midterms with seats in Kansas unofficially determined. Tuesday, students at Wichita State University took a closer look at election results. During a panel, WSU professors of sociology and political science shared their insight into the Kansas political landscape.
A 2022 list of where to dine in Wichita on Thanksgiving — and of where to get meals to go
The list of Wichita restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day is shorter in a post-COVID-19 world. But the list of places willing to serve whole meals to-go is much, much longer.
wichitabyeb.com
The next stop on the Taste of Wichita: Doma
Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is still going on until November 13. For our next stop, we visited Doma. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. Selfishly, I wanted to go there to do a Dining by the Alphabet visit with my daughter and also introduce my extended family to one of my favorite restaurants.
KWCH.com
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita gets a new coffee shop, pizza place and brewery this week
It’s another big week for Wichita’s food and drink scene. Following the openings of Paris Baguette and 7 Brew, November continues on with new establishments opening their doors. The openings begin with Bronx Pizza & Pints who will celebrate their grand opening on Monday, November 14 at 11...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re riding in style this morning on Where’s Shane!. Today we’re out with the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile! The iconic vehicle has been in Wichita the past few days; we’ll tell you where it will be today and give you what you need to know if you want to see it before it leaves!
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
