WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow has been persistent across western Kansas for much of the day but now it’s south central Kansas’s turn tonight. Snow reports for southwest Kansas are around 2-4′' so far with north west Kansas reporting 1-2′'. We are projecting Trace to 2′' possible tonight for the Wichita Area with the heaviest snow to hit around 4-6 pm. By the 8-10 pm hour expect all snow showers to begin to lift north and east along the turnpike and head toward Kansas City. After midnight skies will quickly clear with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning, it’s safe to say we are looking and feeling very much like winter now.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO