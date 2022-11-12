Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critically in Derby crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critically injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Derby. The crash happened about 3 p.m. near Madison Avenue and Mulberry Road. Each vehicle involved had one occupant: the driver. Derby police said an ambulance took a man to a...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Union Station for Merry and Bright
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re down at Union Station this morning getting a sneak peek at the Merry and Bright lighting event this Thursday! This fun time for the whole family will feature photos with Santa, live reindeer, horse-drawn carriage rides, a lighting ceremony and more! The free event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Union Station, Thursday, November 17. You can find more information at www.kwch.com/2022/11/02/merry-bright-union-station-lighting-event.
KWCH.com
Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager and a child were both sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in South Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 3700 S. Seneca Rd. - just south of I-235 - with reports of an injury crash.
KWCH.com
Wichita State professors, students discuss takeaways from Kansas midterm election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a week since the 2022 midterms with seats in Kansas unofficially determined. Tuesday, students at Wichita State University took a closer look at election results. During a panel, WSU professors of sociology and political science shared their insight into the Kansas political landscape.
KWCH.com
Week of Nov. 14: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on featured apprenticeships. MONDAY: Electrician Apprentice (2023 Class) | WEJATC (Electrical Apprenticeship) | Wichita | $16.93 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12019424 | Qualifications: •A $25 non-refundable application fee is due at the time of application. Must be money order or cashier’s check only and made out to W.E.J.A.T.C. •Must be at least 17 years of age to apply and 18 years of age to start training. •Must have a high school diploma or GED. •Have completed at least Algebra I with a passing grade (GED completion and some college level math courses can be used in lieu of high school Algebra). •Must be able to provide OFFICIAL high school transcript of courses and grades in a sealed, unopened envelope. •Must have a valid driver’s license. •Must provide a copy of birth certificate and Social Security Card. •DD214 (if applicable).
KWCH.com
1 killed in Hutchinson house fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire to a two-and-a-half story home a little after noon in the 4500 block of East Avenue G. The fire department reported heavy smoke showing from the front of the home when crews arrived.
KWCH.com
RSV hospitalizations rise, impacted El Dorado family shares experience
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals continue to face a challenge with the continued spread of RSV pushing capacity in pediatric units. Tuesday, 12 News spoke with an El Dorado mother who saw the scope of the problem firsthand as her 1-year-old son recently was sick with RSV and needed care in a hospital. She ended up having to go to Topeka for the urgent care her son needed.
KWCH.com
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.
KWCH.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, dies from injuries in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 40s died from his injuries after a vehicle hit him as he was crossing a street in south Wichita, police confirmed. Police responded to the call a little before 8 p.m. near West Haskell Street and Seneca. This is just north of Pawnee and Seneca.
KWCH.com
Wichita police searching for missing man with mental limitations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie. Bruce was last seen last night walking in the area of the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. He was pushing a cart like the one pictured above, police say.
KWCH.com
AT&T presents $25K check to Boys and Girls Club
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AT&T on Tuesday presented a $25,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas. It’s part of an effort to help bridge the digital divide. The money will allow the Boys and Girls Club to continue its program, “Power Hour,” an academic program for children and teens.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re riding in style this morning on Where’s Shane!. Today we’re out with the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile! The iconic vehicle has been in Wichita the past few days; we’ll tell you where it will be today and give you what you need to know if you want to see it before it leaves!
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
KWCH.com
Porch pirate may be linked to thefts in Maize, Derby
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is warning residents about others who might try to steal their holiday cheer. Around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a van and an unknown suspect came into the Watercress neighborhood and stole a package that had been delivered earlier in the day and left on the front porch of a residence. Police shared a photo of the suspect who appeared to be dressed in all black and the suspect vehicle which appears to be a red or maroon van or SUV with a tan bottom.
KWCH.com
Snow showers persisting tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow has been persistent across western Kansas for much of the day but now it’s south central Kansas’s turn tonight. Snow reports for southwest Kansas are around 2-4′' so far with north west Kansas reporting 1-2′'. We are projecting Trace to 2′' possible tonight for the Wichita Area with the heaviest snow to hit around 4-6 pm. By the 8-10 pm hour expect all snow showers to begin to lift north and east along the turnpike and head toward Kansas City. After midnight skies will quickly clear with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning, it’s safe to say we are looking and feeling very much like winter now.
KWCH.com
Someone turn on the heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter temperature trend has taken a hold of the state for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures to remain 10-20° below average for this time of year through to the weekend. Daytime highs will hang in the 30′ and low 40′s with a string of teens expected for overnight temperatures. Thursday into Friday arctic air will enter the state and a few snow flurries are possible with this front. Little to no accumulation is likely but flurries are possible north through the morning and south of I-70 through the evening.
KWCH.com
American Red Cross calls for donors, faces shortage of blood, platelets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as the organization faces a shortage of blood and platelets. The American Red Cross said the holiday season usually brings less blood donors due to holiday travel and school closures. But this year, with the sudden surge of flu and RSV cases, some healthy donors who give blood this time of year aren’t able to do so.
KWCH.com
Snowy to start the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a storm system will sweep through the state today bringing with it chances for rain and snow. Expect cloudy skies and patchy drizzle in the Wichita area through midday followed by a rain/snow mix after 2 pm. The precipitation should become all snow by 5 pm and continue through 10 pm.
KWCH.com
Bright skies but chilly temps today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow is no longer falling from the sky, but a dusting remains on the ground. Most roads are in a good shape but be on the lookout for a few slick spots this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses. Mainly sunny...
Comments / 0