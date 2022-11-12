ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk's takeover was so poorly planned the company got locked out of its own Twitter account, report says

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
 4 days ago
Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum's 21st annual Halloween party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Elon Musk's first weeks as owner of Twitter have been mired in controversy and changes to the site.
  • During the chaotic handoff, login details for the official @Twitter account weren't shared, Platformer reported.
  • Twitter staff were locked out of the company's own social account for 12 days, according to Platformer.

During Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover, login details for the company's official account weren't shared with new leadership, according to reporting by Platformer.

The $44 billion acquisition of the social media company has been disorganized, according to employees and experts alike, with reports of mass layoffs that were in some cases reversed and employees left "in limbo" about their working status.

Sources told Platformer, a newsletter run Casey Newton, former editor of The Verge, the login details for the official @Twitter social account were among the details lost in the fray.

The Twitter team finally accessed its account on Wednesday, after about 12 days, Platformer reported, though the account has not posted since October 13.

—Twitter (@Twitter) October 13, 2022

Musk's purchase of the social media platform has been mired in controversy for months leading to the acquisition that was completed two weeks ago. In the days since, advertisers and influential users have been leaving the platform, citing concerns over rising hate speech and changes to the user experience.

Among the recent inconsistent changes to Twitter — including the rolled-back layoffs — Musk has also implemented new rules about parody accounts and waffled back and forth on if an $8 Twitter Blue subscription will give users a verification badge — a feature that was suspended today — and whether or not a gray "official" check would replace the old verification system.

Musk and representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

ImpeachBidenThePedo
3d ago

and how is this even News why would anyone write an article about this. oops I meant to say how would any normal person write an article about this but these are people who hate Trump and can't stand the fact that Elon said vote for all Republicans and they can't have that so they have to write articles to make it seem like Elon is not smart yet he's worth $300 billion dollars. well a little bit less than that now after spending 44 billion on Twitter. these articles on here are really ridiculous most of them were trash but I have to be here put a trump hater in their place

Alina
4d ago

I once applauded Musk's takeover and now I despise it and fear the amount of misinformation and complete distortion of the truth due to him....In 2 weeks he has managed to sow more discord and the amount of misinformation circulating on Twitter is heightened....

