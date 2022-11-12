ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 12, 2022

By Melissa Luna
 4 days ago

Photos captured by our 9 Overtime crew

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The first week of playoffs for Texas high school football is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts-

9 Overtime Game of the Week- Eastwood defeats San Angelo Central 61-49

Pebble Hills defeats Odessa Permian 45-28

Frenship defeats Eastlake 35-17

Amarillo defeats Parkland 38-20

Lubbock Cooper defeats Bel Air 59-7

Tascosa defeats Ysleta 70-7

Wichita Falls Rider defeats Chapin 48-7

Lubbock Estacado defeats Bowie 54-7

Centennial defeats Rio Rancho 41-14

Abilene High defeats Del Valle 42-14

Canutillo defeats Amarillo Palo Duro 28-0

Abilene Cooper defeats Andress 49-20

Midland Legacy defeats Franklin 46-21

Abilene Wylie defeats El Paso High 54-14

Big Spring defeats Riverside 38-35

Andrews defeats Austin 34-14

Texas Area Playoffs and NM State Semifinals

Top Five Performers

Play of the Week/What’s on Tap?

Final Thoughts

