#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 12, 2022
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The first week of playoffs for Texas high school football is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts-
9 Overtime Game of the Week- Eastwood defeats San Angelo Central 61-49
Pebble Hills defeats Odessa Permian 45-28
Frenship defeats Eastlake 35-17
Amarillo defeats Parkland 38-20
Lubbock Cooper defeats Bel Air 59-7
Tascosa defeats Ysleta 70-7
Wichita Falls Rider defeats Chapin 48-7
Lubbock Estacado defeats Bowie 54-7
Centennial defeats Rio Rancho 41-14
Abilene High defeats Del Valle 42-14
Canutillo defeats Amarillo Palo Duro 28-0
Abilene Cooper defeats Andress 49-20
Midland Legacy defeats Franklin 46-21
Abilene Wylie defeats El Paso High 54-14
Big Spring defeats Riverside 38-35
Andrews defeats Austin 34-14
Texas Area Playoffs and NM State Semifinals
Top Five Performers
Play of the Week/What’s on Tap?
