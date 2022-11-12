Read full article on original website
This Sox slugger working on 2023 rebound
CHICAGO -- Yasmani Grandal is putting in the offseason work, just as the upbeat and confident White Sox catcher discussed with the media during the team’s last road series of 2022 in San Diego. Grandal’s intense work has involved 30 training sessions with Paul Goodman, the Chicago Blackhawks’ head...
Harris wins NL ROY Award as Braves go 1-2 in balloting
ATLANTA -- As Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider shared adjoining lockers within Truist Park’s home clubhouse this year, they fed off each other’s youthful excitement and established themselves as two of the most impressive rookies baseball has seen in years. When this past season ended, it was...
Slugger can join list of oldest MVP winners
Winning an MVP Award at any age is a notable accomplishment, but doing so later in one’s career is perhaps more impressive, as a testament to longevity. We’ve looked at the oldest Cy Young Award winners, too. There have been 10 MVP Awards won by players after turning...
deGrom's destination one of offseason's biggest questions
The biggest free agent out there, in all ways, is No. 99 of the Yankees, Aaron Judge. He’s the guy who passed Babe Ruth this past season and finally passed Roger Maris and ended up with 62 home runs, more than any Yankee or any American League player ever hit. The Yankees obviously want him to stay. But Judge could go. It means that even now he is the player to watch in baseball.
Harris II, Strider join exclusive list of dynamic rookie teammates
If teammates finishing first and second in Rookie of the Year Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. In 2022, the Braves’ Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider became the eighth pair to accomplish the feat. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect...
Pint among 5 added to Rockies' 40-man roster
DENVER -- Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint, the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft who struggled early in his career and even briefly left the sport, has earned a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster because of a strong 2022 season at Double-A and Triple-A. Pint, 25, was one of five players the Rockies added to the roster on Tuesday, which means they cannot be selected by another team during next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
Biggest questions for Awards Week
Award season is here. These are the biggest storylines to watch. The 2022 Rookies of the Year, Managers of the Year, Cy Young Award winners and Most Valuable Players will be announced this week, one each day from Monday through Thursday. Here are the four biggest questions for Awards Week...
Rutschman finishes as runner-up for AL ROY
Adley Rutschman arrived in the big leagues on May 21 and quickly lived up to the hype, as the 24-year-old switch-hitting catcher had a tremendous rookie season. In fact, it was one of the best in Orioles history. However, it wasn’t quite enough for Rutschman to overtake Mariners phenom Julio...
De La Cruz, Marte among 6 added to Reds' 40-man roster
CINCINNATI -- Ahead of the Tuesday deadline to protect eligible players from being plucked in next month’s Rule 5 Draft, the Reds added top prospect Elly De La Cruz and five others to their 40-man roster. De La Cruz, a 6-foot-5 shortstop who will turn 21 on Jan. 11,...
Donovan finishes 3rd in NL ROY vote
Cardinals Gold Glove utility player Brendan Donovan finished third in the 2022 Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year balloting, behind two Braves players, winner Michael Harris II and runner-up Spencer Strider. Donovan earned 22 points in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting announced on Monday. Harris was...
The case for each 2022 Manager of the Year finalist
Being a good manager is more than just knowing when to go to your bullpen in a tight spot or when to put on that hit-and-run play in the seventh inning. That is certainly part of the job, but it's also about building and maintaining relationships. It's about pulling the right strings when injuries inevitably strike. It's having the skills to take more than two dozen different personalities under one clubhouse roof and getting them to form a cohesive unit with one common goal: to win.
Guardians protect 3 players from Rule 5 Draft
CLEVELAND -- As Guardians manager Terry Francona was on the verge of being named American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, his front office was scrambling to piece together its final 40-man roster prior to the 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.
Tito wins AL Manager of the Year for 3rd time
CLEVELAND -- Guardians manager Terry Francona had to get creative. He had a 40-man roster that consisted of 11 Minor Leaguers who were added in November to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Outside of a solid rotation and an All-Star third baseman, the rest of his team’s Opening Day roster was full of question marks. There weren’t many new faces around the clubhouse, considering the only two additions of the offseason weren’t there on April 7 (Luke Maile was hurt; Enyel De Los Santos didn’t make the roster). And there certainly wasn’t much power.
Showalter wins record-tying 4th MOY Award
NEW YORK -- Among Buck Showalter's many accolades as a Major League manager, he can now add this: No one has won more Manager of the Year Awards. Showalter took home his fourth such honor on Tuesday night, receiving eight of a possible 30 first-place votes in National League balloting. The accolade pulls him even with Tony La Russa and Bobby Cox for the most Manager of the Year Awards in history.
Cards add No. 24 prospect Thomas to 40-man
The Cardinals added left-hander Connor Thomas, who was voted the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year earlier this week, to their 40-man roster on Tuesday. That means Thomas -- St. Louis' No. 24-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline -- won’t be in jeopardy in the Rule 5 Draft next month.
Anderson's departure adds wrinkle to Dodgers' pitching plans
LOS ANGELES -- Left-hander Tyler Anderson had a huge decision to make on Tuesday. He could accept the Dodgers’ one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer or he could decline it in order to pursue a multiyear deal. In the end, Anderson is staying in Southern California, but he’ll play for...
Tigers revamp staff with 3 hitting coach hires
DETROIT -- The revamp of the Tigers’ Major League hitting instruction will include a former University of Michigan player and assistant (still in his 20s), a veteran Major League coach with American League Central ties and a longtime Minor League instructor in the Dodgers' farm system. Together, through their different backgrounds, they’ll be tasked with both turning around a Detroit lineup that ranked last in the Majors in run production and focusing hitters on controlling the strike zone.
J-Rod's debut season culminates in AL ROY Award
SEATTLE -- He boldly played his way onto the Opening Day roster with a Spring Training performance that these parts haven’t seen in years. He added credence to the Mariners’ decision to include him with a historic first season. He was Seattle’s best player in the year that it ended the longest active playoff drought in North American sports. All the while, he emerged as one of the young faces of the game.
Twins prospect Julien states case with historic AFL showing
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already have reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez set to anchor the top of their lineup for years to come. Pretty soon, the God of Walks might be joining him.
Versatile No. 3 prospect highlights Sox's 40-man adds
BOSTON -- The Red Sox added five players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, a group headlined by center fielder/shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela, the team’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline who took a huge leap last season. Lefty...
