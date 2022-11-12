Read full article on original website
Related
Is a Red Sox’s reunion with Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vázquez, Adam Ottavino realistic?
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made an out-of-nowhere trade last offseason, acquiring Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Brewers one year after letting him walk in free agency. Reacquiring Bradley didn’t work out. The Red Sox eventually designated him for assignment. But Bloom took a chance on a player...
MLB
Slugger can join list of oldest MVP winners
Winning an MVP Award at any age is a notable accomplishment, but doing so later in one’s career is perhaps more impressive, as a testament to longevity. We’ve looked at the oldest Cy Young Award winners, too. There have been 10 MVP Awards won by players after turning...
MLB
The case for each 2022 Rookie of the Year finalist
The 2022 MLB rookie class should go down as one of the best ever, and the six nominees for the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award are paragons of exactly why. Do you like uber-versatile infielders? We've got one on this list. How about a catcher who looks like...
MLB
The Astros' 3 biggest offseason questions
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday’s news that James Click won’t return as the general manager of the Astros after three seasons on the job threw a curveball into the club’s offseason plans. The Astros, only a week after winning the World Series, find themselves searching for a general manager with the Winter Meetings only three weeks away.
MLB
4 biggest questions for Awards Week
Award season is here. These are the biggest storylines to watch. The 2022 Rookies of the Year, Managers of the Year, Cy Young Award winners and Most Valuable Players will be announced this week, one each day from Monday through Thursday. Here are the four biggest questions for Awards Week...
MLB
Trevino, Arenado named '22 Platinum Glove winners
The winners of the Rawlings Platinum Glove Awards, given to the best defensive player in both the American League and National League, were announced Friday. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino won the Platinum Glove in the AL, while Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took home the honor for the sixth consecutive year in the NL.
MLB
Educated guesses on where top FAs will sign
Where will the biggest free agents sign this offseason? Let's see what the experts think. MLB.com polled 50 of its reporters and analysts on where 11 free-agent stars will end up for the 2023 season. These are the consensus picks for each one -- Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and more.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey, Eric Gagne & Clayton Kershaw Win Awards
On Nov. 13, 1974, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey received 13 of the 22 first-place votes to win the National League MVP Award, finishing ahead of Lou Brock. In 155 games, Garvey hit .312/.342/.469 with 21 home runs and 111 RBI, also being named an All-Star for the first time and winning his first of four Gold Gloves. The Dodgers won the NL pennant that year before being defeated by the Oakland Athletics in the World Series.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Phillies have interest in Xander Bogaerts; Red Sox interested in Bryan Reynolds, others
The 2022-23 MLB offseason is only a week old and we've already seen several notable free agent signings, particularly among top relievers. Here are the important offseason dates you need to know as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Plus, Sunday's hot stove rumors:
MLB
Steinbrenner updates Yankees' talks with Judge
NEW YORK -- Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said that he has had “more than one” conversation with Aaron Judge since the end of the club’s postseason run, adding that he considered those talks to have been “very positive.”. Steinbrenner spoke to the YES Network’s...
MLB
The 13 most electric rookies of 2022
The 2022 MLB rookie class was truly exceptional. Just consider that the article you're about to read covers 13 of the best rookies to grace us with their presence, and you won't see the likes of Riley Greene, C.J. Abrams, Alek Thomas, Bryson Stott, Nolan Gorman, MacKenzie Gore, Vaughn Grissom, Reid Detmers, Vinnie Pasquantino, et cetera.
MLB
Phils eye FA shortstop market, prep to spend big
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I imagine you want to talk about Trea Turner. Everybody wants to talk about Turner. From the moment the Phillies declined Jean Segura’s $17...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Nov. 14
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Schilling was one of the best big-game pitchers in baseball history -- in 19 career postseason starts, the right-hander had a 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, striking out 120 and walking only 25. He was the MVP of the 1993 National League Championship Series, in which he helped lead the Phillies past the Braves. He was also co-MVP of the 2001 World Series, in which he and Randy Johnson silenced the Yankees' bats in a seven-game victory for the D-backs' first championship.
MLB
Chavez rejoining Braves on Minor League deal
ATLANTA -- Jesse Chavez returning to the Braves was the easiest prediction of the offseason. So, it certainly wasn’t surprising when the Braves signed Chavez to a Minor League deal on Saturday. The veteran reliever will make a rate of $1.2 million when he is on Atlanta’s active roster.
MLB
What does future hold for Royals' Rule 5 eligible prospects?
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have a real roster crunch. The offseason is officially underway after the GM Meetings finished up last week and free agency has begun. On Tuesday, teams have to add Rule 5 Draft-eligible players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected by another club next month. Friday is the deadline to tender players a contract for 2023.
MLB
How will the Guardians attack the offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome to the latest edition of the Guardians Newsletter! It may be the offseason, but the fun here doesn’t have to stop. Just a reminder, I’m Mandy Bell and I just wrapped up my fourth season covering Cleveland for MLB.com. OK, let’s get into the good stuff.
MLB
Oneil moonlighting as softball slugger
It may be the offseason, but Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz hasn’t stopped obliterating baseballs. Cruz’s latest impressive display of power came during a softball game in the Dominican Republic, per a video shared on Twitter by reporter Héctor Gómez. In the clip, Cruz crushes a colossal home run to right-center field and takes the time to admire his work while slowly making his way up the first-base line.
Camden Chat
Orioles free agent target: Justin Verlander
With Mike Elias having proclaimed “liftoff” for the Orioles, Camden Chat writers are hoping for some impactful free agent additions to the roster. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be looking through possible signings - some more realistic than others. There is nothing that would show that...
MLB
Astros, reliever Montero agree on 3-year deal (source)
Right-handed reliever Rafael Montero and the Astros have agreed on a three-year, $34.5 million contract, sources tell MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi. The Astros have not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. After a tumultuous 2021 season in which he posted a 7.27 ERA...
MLB
Blue Jays face tough choice behind the plate
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The biggest decision facing the Blue Jays this offseason is what they do with their talented trio of young catchers. It’s a...
Comments / 0