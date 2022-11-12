ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkston, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Accumulating snow for some through the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
PIEDMONT, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old SUV driver, Jerry Null, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

More snow the next few days

Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota. Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

More snow on the way

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Bloomfield school board accepts superintendent's resignation

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator is leaving at the end of the calendar year. According to the Bloomfield Community School District Board of Education, the board accepted superintendent Shane Alexander's resignation Monday night. In a statement sent to News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning, board president Jason Hefner...
BLOOMFIELD, NE
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline

RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy