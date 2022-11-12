Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Two Stevens athletes sign on to play in college
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stevens golfer Tanna Phares signed on the dotted line to compete in golf at the University of Sioux Falls. Audrey Silanpaa will play soccer for Black Hills State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City’s Simeon Birnbaum takes second in photo finish at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already the top prep distance runner in South Dakota, Simeon Birnbaum has had quite the year. Along with more state titles the Rapid City Stevens’ senior committed to run in college at the University of Oregon and became just the 17th high schooler ever to run a sub four minute mile.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
KEVN
Accumulating snow for some through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old SUV driver, Jerry Null, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
kotatv.com
Mountain West Beerfest comes to the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
dakotanewsnow.com
Early Learner South Dakota to help alleviate childcare crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new business collaboration, including Early Learner South Dakota, will help alleviate the childcare crisis in South Dakota. Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) said in a press release they have partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center and the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation on a national level; along with the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Elevate Rapid City, The Greater Sioux Falls Area of Commerce, and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative.
county17.com
Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
News Channel Nebraska
Bloomfield school board accepts superintendent's resignation
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator is leaving at the end of the calendar year. According to the Bloomfield Community School District Board of Education, the board accepted superintendent Shane Alexander's resignation Monday night. In a statement sent to News Channel Nebraska Tuesday morning, board president Jason Hefner...
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for proposed project at intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Hills Energy on Mount Rushmore Road to receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.
county17.com
Blustery conditions likely to create blowing snow as up to 2 inches remains possible
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With an arctic front boundary in place over the region, snowfall is likely today and Tuesday. And with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph picking up to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon, blowing snow may be possible at times. The National Weather Service in...
kotatv.com
Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nationwide, almost once a week, a first responder is killed while clearing a roadway crash, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Driving past an accident, most people’s reaction is to slow down and stare at what is happening. Last year, a total...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline
RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
KEVN
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans welcome home national guard troops
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will be welcoming home more than 100 National Guard troops later today in Rapid City. Members of the 235th Military Police Company have returned from their 10-month deployment to Cuba to help with Joint Task Force Guantanamo. Governor Kristi Noem and U.S....
