CLEVELAND -- Guardians manager Terry Francona had to get creative. He had a 40-man roster that consisted of 11 Minor Leaguers who were added in November to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Outside of a solid rotation and an All-Star third baseman, the rest of his team’s Opening Day roster was full of question marks. There weren’t many new faces around the clubhouse, considering the only two additions of the offseason weren’t there on April 7 (Luke Maile was hurt; Enyel De Los Santos didn’t make the roster). And there certainly wasn’t much power.

11 HOURS AGO