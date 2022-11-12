Read full article on original website
theScore
Athletics, Reds to play 2023 exhibition series in Vegas
The Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds will take part in a two-game spring training series in Las Vegas on March 4-5, 2023, the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas Aviators announced Monday. The contests will be played at Las Vegas Ballpark, which is the home of the Aviators. The facility can...
NBC Sports
Why Giants added minor league infielder Wisely in Rays trade
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tristan Peters was traded to the Giants in exchange for a player who was with the organization for just two weeks, but Peters wasn't around much longer than that. Three months after acquiring Peters from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the Giants sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Brett Wisely on Tuesday.
Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year
Rodriguez is the only player in MLB history to hit 15 home runs, steal 20 bases, and tally 50 RBI through 90 career games.
MLB
Cards add No. 24 prospect Thomas to 40-man
The Cardinals added left-hander Connor Thomas, who was voted the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year earlier this week, to their 40-man roster on Tuesday. That means Thomas -- St. Louis' No. 24-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline -- won’t be in jeopardy in the Rule 5 Draft next month.
MLB
White Sox protect 2 players from Rule 5 Draft
CHICAGO -- Infielders Jose Rodriguez and Bryan Ramos were added to the White Sox 40-man roster Tuesday when the team selected their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Neither move was a surprise, with Ramos ranked No. 5 and Rodriguez sitting at No. 7 among the White Sox Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Both players could have been exposed to the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego if they were not protected by 40-man roster status.
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
MLB
Showalter wins record-tying 4th MOY Award
NEW YORK -- Among Buck Showalter's many accolades as a Major League manager, he can now add this: No one has won more Manager of the Year Awards. Showalter took home his fourth such honor on Tuesday night, receiving eight of a possible 30 first-place votes in National League balloting. The accolade pulls him even with Tony La Russa and Bobby Cox for the most Manager of the Year Awards in history.
MLB
Pint among 5 added to Rockies' 40-man roster
DENVER -- Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint, the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft who struggled early in his career and even briefly left the sport, has earned a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster because of a strong 2022 season at Double-A and Triple-A. Pint, 25, was one of five players the Rockies added to the roster on Tuesday, which means they cannot be selected by another team during next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
MLB
Rangers fill roster by protecting 6 prospects
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers added six players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. CT deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft: infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas; infielder/outfielder Dustin Harris; and right-handed pitchers Zak Kent, Owen White and Cole Winn. Earlier in...
MLB
Blue Jays add four top prospects to 40-man roster
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have made a flurry of moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft, with No. 2 prospect Orelvis Martinez and No. 5 Yosver Zulueta leading four names added to the 40-man roster. The group is rounded out by 1B/OF...
MLB
Angels protect two underdog prospects
ANAHEIM -- The Angels added left-hander Kolton Ingram and right-hander José Soriano to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 3 p.m. PT deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Three Angels players were designated for assignment to clear roster space: right-handers Touki Toussaint and...
MLB
De La Cruz, Marte among 6 added to Reds' 40-man roster
CINCINNATI -- Ahead of the Tuesday deadline to protect eligible players from being plucked in next month’s Rule 5 Draft, the Reds added top prospect Elly De La Cruz and five others to their 40-man roster. De La Cruz, a 6-foot-5 shortstop who will turn 21 on Jan. 11,...
MLB
Kwan finishes third in AL ROY voting
CLEVELAND -- There was no arguing against the fact that Steven Kwan had an incredible rookie season. The only issue for him is that Julio Rodríguez and Adley Rutschman did, too. Kwan came just shy of becoming the first Cleveland player to win the American League Rookie of the...
MLB
Tito wins AL Manager of the Year for 3rd time
CLEVELAND -- Guardians manager Terry Francona had to get creative. He had a 40-man roster that consisted of 11 Minor Leaguers who were added in November to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Outside of a solid rotation and an All-Star third baseman, the rest of his team’s Opening Day roster was full of question marks. There weren’t many new faces around the clubhouse, considering the only two additions of the offseason weren’t there on April 7 (Luke Maile was hurt; Enyel De Los Santos didn’t make the roster). And there certainly wasn’t much power.
MLB
Harris wins NL ROY Award as Braves go 1-2 in balloting
ATLANTA -- As Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider shared adjoining lockers within Truist Park’s home clubhouse this year, they fed off each other’s youthful excitement and established themselves as two of the most impressive rookies baseball has seen in years. When this past season ended, it was...
MLB
Phils eye FA shortstop market, prep to spend big
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I imagine you want to talk about Trea Turner. Everybody wants to talk about Turner. From the moment the Phillies declined Jean Segura’s $17...
MLB
Crew adds Singleton, 3 prospects to 40-man
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added three of their top prospects to the 40-man roster on Tuesday along with a surprise in veteran slugger Jon Singleton, ensuring that all four players would remain in the organization in 2023 with a chance to break into the big leagues. By adding Singleton along...
MLB
Donovan finishes 3rd in NL ROY vote
Cardinals Gold Glove utility player Brendan Donovan finished third in the 2022 Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year balloting, behind two Braves players, winner Michael Harris II and runner-up Spencer Strider. Donovan earned 22 points in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting announced on Monday. Harris was...
MLB
Witt, Singer, Perez earn KC team honors
KANSAS CITY -- In the Witt household, MLB Network is always on somewhere. Bobby Witt Jr. and his dad, Bobby Witt, are always tuning in, always talking baseball. They always have baseball on their minds. That can be a good and bad thing, according to Witt Jr. “I got to...
MLB
Servais finishes third in AL MOY balloting
SEATTLE -- Scott Servais makes it no secret that his individual success is predicated on those behind the scenes, and he reiterated as much ahead of the unveiling of the American League Manager of the Year Award on MLB Network on Tuesday. After finishing as the runner-up last year, the...
