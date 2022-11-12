Read full article on original website
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan State player grades: Joey Hauser helps Spartans stun No. 4 Kentucky
After outplaying No. 2 Gonzaga and fumbling it away down the stretch, Michigan State found itself in a similar spot Tuesday. This time, Tom Izzo had a trick up his sleeve down 71-69 in the closing moments of the first overtime. Michigan State used a double pass on an out-of-bounds...
Michigan RB CJ Stokes providing early return on investment for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back CJ Stokes was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, but as he bluntly told reporters on Tuesday night, “I’m not a three-star.”. “I want to get that out of the way first,” he says. So when the...
MMQB Devin Gardner: Fixing downfield passing comes down to reps
Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
No. 4 Kentucky collapses in Champions Classic 2OT loss to Michigan State
INDINAPOLIS - Up by two in the final seconds of both regulation and overtime, the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats found a way to lose Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, falling 86-77 in double overtime. "You got to finish people off, UK head coach John Calipari said...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
Michigan State outlasts No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime at Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — One Malik Hall dunk. Two Malik Hall dunks. Why not make it three?. Michigan State’s senior forward found himself in the clear for a pair of tying, overtime-forcing slams at the end of regulation and just before the buzzer of the first overtime session. But the Spartans wouldn’t go back to the well again.
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
2024 OL Talan Chandler gets first offer
Nevada (Mo.) offensive lineman Talan Chandler picked up an offer from Eastern Michigan recently, his first of the process. "It was awesome," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it and Coach Creighton made my day by telling me the hard work is paying off and it showed they put their trust in me. I was so excited I was at a loss for words. Being patient and waiting has been hard and to hear that I was getting an offer was amazing. It has been my dream to play Division 1 football."
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
4 men will stand trial on murder charges in death of Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy
DETROIT – A judge has determined that there is enough evidence to send four men to trial in the death of an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy. Devante Jones, 23, of Detroit, was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2021, in a parking lot in the area of East Forest Avenue and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit, according to prosecutors.
16-year-old girl arrested after making threats, alleged 'hitlist' of students; schools to reopen Tuesday
Classes are cancelled and police investigating after an alleged shooting threat against Ferndale High School was posted to social media. The suspect, a 16-year-old girl, has been arrested.
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
