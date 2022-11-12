ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob

Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks — and he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay him back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
BBC New Comedy Awards winner Dan Tiernan: 'It is the biggest, maddest thing I’ve done'

Dan Tiernan had been gigging for a few years before deciding to apply for the BBC New Comedy Awards. “It is very easy for a comic to slip into thinking that they’re deluded and they’re not getting anywhere,” he says. “I thought the competition, particularly because it is televised, would be a good way of getting my work out there.”
The Eternal Charm of Charo

The musician, icon, and world-famous “cuchi-cuchi” girl on how she’s deftly managed male egos for decades. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.

