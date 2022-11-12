News 3 PrepZone: Week 13 Georgia Highlights

MACON, Ga. — 1. Crowdfunding platform erases medical debt for mother fighting breast cancer. A mammogram confirmed one of Kelly Modena's biggest fears after she found a lump during a breast self-exam in May. "She's so humble. She would never talk about it, and so I think it's really hard for her to accept help because she's such a giver," Hollis said. So Hollis stepped in, using a first-of-its-kind platform to raise money specifically for healthcare-related expenses. CaringWays, based in Nashville, partners directly with healthcare systems and businesses all over the country, helping patients with everything from unexpected medical bills to mental health treatment. In a matter of weeks, Kelly's campaign has raised more than $22,000.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO