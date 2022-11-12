ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 3 PrepZone: Week 13 Georgia Highlights

By Jack Patterson
 4 days ago

Here’s the scores and highlights for Week 13 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools:

Washington 20, Callaway 42

Shaw 6, Perry 40

New Hampstead 29, Troup County 36

Berrien 43, Spencer 36

Hancock Central 14, Manchester 40

GMC Prep 0, Schley County 51

Chatt. Co. 21, Johnson County 34

Calvary Christian 20, The King’s Academy 44

