News 3 PrepZone: Week 13 Georgia Highlights
Here’s the scores and highlights for Week 13 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools:
Washington 20, Callaway 42
Shaw 6, Perry 40
New Hampstead 29, Troup County 36
Berrien 43, Spencer 36
Hancock Central 14, Manchester 40
GMC Prep 0, Schley County 51
Chatt. Co. 21, Johnson County 34
Calvary Christian 20, The King’s Academy 44Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0