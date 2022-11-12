ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland runs over Lake Gibson in rematch to advance to semifinals

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
 4 days ago

LAKELAND — Lakeland certainly wasn't taking anything for granted. The Dreadnaughts pounced on a muffed kickoff, recovering it at the Lake Gibson 2, and for the Braves, it was all downhill from there.

Lakeland scored on every offensive possession and capped its 49-0 victory with a defensive touchdown.

The Dreadnaughts' victory on Friday night in the Class 4S, Region 2 quarterfinals at Bryant Stadium was their second of the season over the Braves.

Last year, Lake Gibson beat Lakeland in the regular season then again in the playoffs.

"This is great," senior defensive end Larry Jones said. "The revenge isn't the same because it's not against the same people, but a win is a win."

This is the sixth time that Lakeland has defeated the same team twice in the same season, and its playoff margin of victory has been double digits with the except of its 17-13 win over Winter Haven.  This 49-point margin is the largest.

More: Frostproof notches playoff win over Sarasota Booker

More: Roundup: Lake Wales, Winter Haven pull away for wins; Fort Meade falls short

"We're not surprised," Jones said. "We always stay focused. We were discipline. One thing we have to work on is being discipline and we'll keep on working."

Lakeland wide receiver Daidren Zipperer was expecting a tougher game.

"I thought they would play us harder because it's hard to beat the same team twice," he said. "We came out and handled business as we should and as I knew we would, but it was pretty shocking that we came out like we did."

Lakeland dominated in every phase of the game. The Dreadnaughts piled up 215 yards of total offense in the first half, including 162 yards on the ground, while limiting Lake Gibson to just 21 yards en route to running out to a 35-0 lead. The 35-point halftime lead ensured there would be a running clock in the second half.

"We scored on every possession in the first half and for the game," Lakeland coach Bill Castle said. "Our kids came out, executed. There weren't a lot of penalties."

The Dreadnaughts (10-0) finished with 250 yards rushing with Don'Ares Johnson leading the way with 76 yards on nine carries. Markel Johnson had 66 yards on seven carries, and D'Marious Rucker had 46 yards on six carries.

"The last game we aired it out a little bit so I feel like they were a little bit cautious about our passing game so they spread it (defense) out a little more," said quarterback Zach Pleuss, who threw for 53 yards on 4-of-7 passing. "Our running backs and our lineman just played amazing tonight."

Offensive tackle Genorris Wilson, who was questionable, played but Devin Vass, Lakeland's other tackle was out and isn't expected to return.

"Our offensive line did a good job tonight, running backs ran hard, the defense played good, so we're moving on," Castle said.

Lakeland set the tone early when it recovered the muffed opening kickoff at the Lake Gibson 2. Pleuss ran the ball in on second and goal.

The Dreadnaughts' ensuing scoring drives in the first half were three plays, 53 yards; six plays, 57 yards; six plays, 60 yards and eight plays, 67 yards. Don'Ares Johnson had a touchdown run of 23 yards, Markel Johnson had a touchdown run of 7 yards, and Rucker had a 19-yard touchdown run and an 8-yard touchdown run.

Lakeland opened the second half by going 80 yards on 10 plays with Don'Ares Johnson running it in from the 10 for his second touchdown of the game, and Shadarian Harrison returned an interception 77 yards in the fourth quarter.

Lakeland will play Mitchell in the regional semifinals next week at 7:30 p.m. at Bryant Stadium.

"We're taking it one game at a time, but we're really looking forward to a state championship so whoever we've got next, that's who we'll beat," Zipperer said.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland runs over Lake Gibson in rematch to advance to semifinals

Comments / 0

 

