City officials want parents to combat gun violence. Community leaders say it’s not that simple.

Christopher Darnell Jones Sr, the father of 22-year-old University of Virginia mass shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, has spoken out after his son’s arrest, saying he seemed "paranoid" ahead of the attack.On Sunday, Mr Jones allegedly shot at a bus filled with University of Virginia football players on their way back from a field trip, killing three.Police searched for Mr Jones for more than 12 hours before taking him into custody.His father told NBC12 that he was still adjusting to his son’s alleged actions and arrest."I can’t believe it was him," he said. "I still can’t believe it now."US...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO