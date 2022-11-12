City officials want parents to combat gun violence. Community leaders say it’s not that simple.

Read full article on original website
UVA shooting suspect’s father says he was ‘paranoid’ before campus attack
Christopher Darnell Jones Sr, the father of 22-year-old University of Virginia mass shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, has spoken out after his son’s arrest, saying he seemed "paranoid" ahead of the attack.On Sunday, Mr Jones allegedly shot at a bus filled with University of Virginia football players on their way back from a field trip, killing three.Police searched for Mr Jones for more than 12 hours before taking him into custody.His father told NBC12 that he was still adjusting to his son’s alleged actions and arrest."I can’t believe it was him," he said. "I still can’t believe it now."US...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools […]
Martin Luther King’s 1963 Birmingham arrest spurred a Supreme Court case. The ruling still matters.
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference decided to strike at the very heart of racial segregation and discrimination in the South. They would bring the civil rights movement to Birmingham, what King called “the most segregated city in America.”. The modern movement had...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.
